In heat of the moment, bid to geoengineer climate crisis away raises questions

The saying ”A stitch in time saves nine” came to mind while reading David Abel’s article about solar geoengineering ( ”As earth warms faster, scientists think boldly,” Page A1, Jan. 18). Thirty years ago we knew carbon emissions were causing a crisis. Since then, about half of the carbon dioxide in our atmosphere was emitted. Had we reduced fossil fuels more then, we’d have a much better climate situation. The problem now requires nine stitches, and then some, and at higher cost, including interventions that have never been tried that may not pan out or that may have unforeseen negative consequences. Meanwhile, we keep emitting.

Advertisement

The most important action is to decrease fossil fuels at an accelerating rate while deploying other energy sources. A price on carbon does that. The economics are positive. More good-paying jobs are created than lost. Health benefits are enormous. Gross domestic product isn’t hurt. National action accelerates global action.

We don’t need to be afraid of this simple, effective, well-researched policy. It doesn’t solve everything, but it gets us a long way down the road. Given where we are, pricing carbon is today’s stitch in time. The faster we do it, the less we need to be experimented on with solar geoengineering.

Meg Haight

Hardwick





Diverting sunlight would do a number on the growth of plants

Your front-page article on solar geoengineering raised several good questions, but there was one serious omission. If one attempts to slow climate change by blocking sunlight from reaching the earth’s surface, what effect would this have on the rate of growth of plants?

Photosynthesis is currently the only way that a significant amount of carbon dioxide is removed from the atmosphere. Photosynthesis requires sunlight. If enough sunlight were prevented from reaching the earth’s surface to slow global warming, then it would also be sufficient to slow the rate of carbon dioxide removal. Needless to say, it also would adversely affect food production, which could be a problem for societies that are struggling to produce enough food to survive.

Advertisement

It concerns me that this issue was not raised by any of the sources quoted in the article or by the reporter himself. The glib assertion by one of the leaders of the solar geoengineering project that there potentially will be “huge benefits to humanity, especially the most vulnerable,” should be examined very closely.

James W. Slack

Lexington





Set rules to link geoengineering to emission reduction

Solar geoengineering might mitigate climate change, but, as the reporter details, it will not address other issues caused by the atmospheric buildup of carbon dioxide, such as ocean acidification. Thus, some environmentalists are concerned that winning the first (relatively cheaper) battle would reduce the urgency to address the second, and therefore they oppose the experimentation that might make the concept viable.

Rather than either/or, however, why not both? To prevent this technology from being used as a way to avoid reducing CO2 emissions, regulations could require that solar geoengineering (or other concepts, such as geological sequestration) be linked to emission reduction.

For example, for each ton of CO2 avoided by replacing fossil fuel energy with wind or solar, a utility could buy a matching share in a geoengineering venture that would give them (a relatively inexpensive) credit toward additional climate change mitigation.

E. Eric Adams

Wellesley

The writer is a recently retired senior research engineer in the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s department of civil and environmental engineering.

Advertisement





We have so much good green technology already — let’s use it

Is this a good idea? Geoengineering sounds so drastic, but when it comes to our atmosphere, nothing has been as drastic as the internal combustion engine.

Over the last 30 years, our amazing green technicians have designed and developed all sorts of products and practices that could replace the burning of fossil fuels, especially in transportation. We have everything from plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles to electric tractor-trailers and buses. The Danish electric ferry holds 30 cars and 200 people and Eviation’s nine-passenger electric airplanes have a range of 650 miles. There is the extraordinary story of the LED light and heat pumps that are ready for the electrification of our homes. Offshore wind and solar energy have become increasingly affordable and powerful. All of these technologies will be further enhanced if we employ energy-efficiency programs too.

I’m not opposed to geoengineering. I’d just prefer that we pick up the pace of reducing carbon with the technology we’ve been given.

Jan Kubiac

Hyannis





File this idea in the library of last resorts

In the heat of the moment, geoengineering can almost seem like the cavalry coming over the hill to save the day. Your well-researched article points out many of the potential pitfalls of a proposed approach.

I would agree that if the numbers appear to work, experiments should be conducted in order to create a sort of library of potential last resorts in the event that all else has failed. But once humanity gets on that conveyor belt, we can ride it to the next great extinction.

Advertisement

Michael Mallary

Sterling