Baseball Hall of Fame: The 2021 class will be announced Tuesday, but will anyone get in?

The big question on Tuesday is a simple one: Will anyone make it in this year? Players must appear on 75 percent of the ballots to earn induction.

The Baseball Hall of Fame will announce its 2021 class on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

This year’s leading vote-getter, Curt Schilling, is trending just below that mark. Last year, he received 278 of the 397 Hall of Fame votes cast by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, 70 percent.

History suggests that is a significant mile marker on the road to Cooperstown glory. Since 1966, 20 of the 21 candidates who received at least 70 percent of the vote and still had eligibility remaining were elected the following year.

Schilling fell 20 votes short last season and was a good candidate to make up the gap. But the protests that roiled the nation last summer have put a bigger spotlight on Schilling’s various comments over the years and he has lost some votes.

Beyond Schilling, both Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens have inched closer to reaching the mark, but aren’t in striking distance of 75 percent.

All three players are in their ninth of 10 years on the ballot.

Every indication is it will be a close call and should make for a more dramatic moment than usual when Hall of Fame president Tim Mead makes the announcement on MLB Network.

Let’s say Schilling gets in. What cap should be on his Hall of Fame plaque?

The righthander played nine years for the Phillies but had his most success with the Diamondbacks and Red Sox. Schilling had better statistics for Arizona but arguably made a bigger impact on the game with the curse-busting Sox in 2004.

The Hall of Fame makes the final decision on the cap, with input from the player.

The best choice could well be no choice and a blank cap, like Roy Halladay, Catfish Hunter, Greg Maddux, and others. That would take the teams off the hook, too.

