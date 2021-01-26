Bruins’ David Pastrnak hits the ice for full contact, may return to action by this weekend

Before that, he would come to the Warrior Ice Arena and go through individual workouts as he continued to recover from offseason hip surgery. He was working on timing and rhythm.

For the first time in four months, Bruins right wing David Pastrnak put on a white jersey and practiced with full contact.

“It’s not fun getting hit for the first time after four months,” he joked. “So, obviously, need to get used to that.”

How quickly Pastrnak adjusts to the contact will determine how soon he makes his debut this season. The Bruins initially set mid-February as the target for his return, but after practicing Monday, he could play his first game as early as Saturday against the Washington Capitals.

“Definitely, a lot of excitement,” Pastrnak said. “It’s been a long road, and it has been a long time. So I’m always itching to get out there. It has been a good day today. Obviously, full practice with the boys and practice with somebody besides myself. So, really excited. Hopefully, get more good days like today upcoming.”

The Bruins have played their first five games without their top-line right wing, posting a 3-1-1 record. As much as Pastrnak looked forward to playing his first game since last year’s playoffs, it was just as satisfying practicing with the team for the first time.

“This is always the hardest part for the athlete always, being hurt and not be able to play, especially when the season’s going,” he said. “It’s hard to watch the games, obviously, as a player, because you just want to get out there and play, right? But at the same time, I believed in the process and following the process for the last four months.

“Always the closer you get always the harder [it gets]. But at the same time, it’s been a long time. So you need to get your timing and speed back to the level that you’ll be comfortable and you’ll be able to help the team.”

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy will monitor how Pastrnak responds as he continues to practice with full contact during the week. The Bruins play games Tuesday and Thursday vs. Pittsburgh at TD Garden before hitting the road for D.C.

“Obviously, if it goes well, and he wakes up tomorrow or the next day — depending on how much contact he needs — and doesn’t feel any after effects, then we’ll consider putting him in the lineup,” Cassidy said. “So I don’t suspect he’ll play any of these home games, but probably travel with us and we’ll see from there. So good news on him. But let’s see how he does [Tuesday].”

While Pastrnak has missed time before in his career — as a rookie because of a shoulder injury, and in 2019 when he broke his thumb — this was his first major operation.

“I haven’t gone through something like this my whole career,” he said.

Pastrnak had to alter his offseason training. Typically, he said, he mixes in sports such as tennis and soccer with his hockey workouts instead of standard running routines. But because of the injury, he had to follow a more regimented plan.

“The first two months was really hard,” he said. “Obviously, couldn’t do anything, had to follow some program and really work myself every single week just step by step. That was really difficult for me. I had to totally change pretty much the preparation for the season.

“I always look on the positive sides. I got to know my body really, really well. And, you know, also did a lot of body weight workouts and preparation. So I like it on this part that I got to know my body better, but the hardest part for me was definitely the first two months where I really couldn’t do anything and just [had] to believe in the process.”

When Pastrnak returns, he’ll be back on the top line with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. After scoring 48 goals a year ago, he had his eyes set on 50. That bar will be harder to reach in a shortened season and Pastrnak said it wasn’t as much of a priority as simply returning to the ice.

“That’s my least problem right now,” he said. “Obviously, going through long recovery, so my main focus is just to get back out there and get back to the games ASAP. Really not thinking about scoring goals right now, just pretty much to get back out there.”

Jakub Zboril has carved out a regular role on the Bruins defense with a solid start to the season, including his first career assist. Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Zboril stepping up on blue line

When Cassidy looked at the strides Jakub Zboril has made this season, he saw two things working in his favor. First, with Zdeno Chara in Washington, the Bruins aren’t as crowded with defensemen as they were when Zboril arrived in 2018. Second, being on a one-way contract gave Zboril some assurance that there was a place for him.

“So there’s two things right away, he feels, ‘OK I’m part of this. They believe in me. Now it’s up to me to seize the opportunity,’” Cassidy said. “Which is entirely on him and he’s done it. He’s done it. He’s moved the puck, he’s gone in, showed courage going back on pucks. He’s defending hard.

“He’s still got a ways to go here. It’s only five games in, [but] we’re very pleased with the games we’ve got out of him, the minutes, and the ask so far.”

In 19:45 average of ice time, Zboril is plus-1 with an assist in Saturday’s win over Philadelphia. He said carving out a role coming into the season allowed him to get comfortable quickly.

“It helped quite a bit,” he said. “I knew my position, I knew what I was supposed to do. So since the first game, I grabbed the chance and I did what I was told to do — be clean with the puck, defend hard and the offense will come by itself. So I’m just doing what I’m told and having a blast right now.”

Maintenance day for Bergeron

Bergeron took a maintenance day Monday after an awkward collision with the post on Saturday. He’s expected to play Tuesday against the Penguins ... Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk is improving after slamming into the boards and suffering a lower-body injury last Thursday against the Flyers. Cassidy said he will determine Grzelcyk’s availability after Tuesday’s morning skate.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.