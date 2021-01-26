Bruins look to keep offense rolling against Penguins

Ex-Bruins coach Mike Sullivan, the Penguins bench boss, mixed and matched his lines in Monday’s workout, but left his No. 1 trio intact: Jake Guentzel-Sidney Crosby-Bryan Rust. They arrived in town as the team’s top three scorers, with a collective line of 7-10—17.

The Bruins, struggling to find their offensive game in the early going, collected 10 goals over their last four periods to record 5-4 and 6-1 wins over the Broad Streeters. Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand, with 3 points apiece, led the way in Saturday’s win .

Fresh off their back-to-back wins over the Flyers at TD Garden, the Bruins (3-1-1) return to Causeway Street Tuesday night to face the Penguins (4-2-0), who arrive in town after stringing together four consecutive one-goal wins at home.

Bruce Cassidy, 266-164-67 (.682) in his tenure as Bruins coach, is approaching his four-year anniversary as the Black-and-Gold bench boss. He took over on Feb. 9, 2017, and shook the Bruins from the doldrums with an 18-8-1 finish that lifted them into the playoffs.

Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, who needed to sit out Saturday’s game after getting bounced around in back-to-back games vs. the Islanders and Flyers, will skate in the pregame warmup. Cassidy has Connor Clifton ready to go again in Grzelcyk’s place, paired with Brandon Carlo, if the ex-BU backliner needs another night’s rest. The other two defense pairings remain the same: Jeremy Lauzon and Charlie McAvoy, Jakub Zboril and Kevan Miller.

Zboril, a fourth-year pro, picked up an assist Saturday night for his first NHL point. He came to camp with a slight edge over some of his competition after playing 18 games in Czechia for his hometown Brno Kometa. Thus far, he has been a reliable presence on the third pairing, able to fetch pucks cleanly in his own end of the ice and make quick exchanges with Miller or execute first passes with his forwards. He entered the night averaging a steady 19:45 ice time over his first five games.

Ex-Boston College defenseman Brian Dumoulin, who turned pro in 2012 after three years at the Heights, remains a key component on the Pittsburgh backline. The 6-foot-4-inch lefthanded shot is in Year No. 4 of a six-year/$24.6 million pact he signed in the summer of 2017, after the Penguins won their second of back-to-back Stanley Cups with him in the lineup.

Another former BC backliner, ex-Panther Mike Matheson, saw action in only two of the Penguins’ first five games.

Tuukka Rask is expected back in the Bruins net, with Jaro Halak slated for the Thursday rematch at the Garden. Rask, per Cassidy’s plan, will get the start Saturday in Washington, where the Bruins will get their first look at ex-captain Zdeno Chara in Capitals colors.

