Celtics game Wednesday at San Antonio in question because of COVID issues with Spurs

The NBA said there were contact tracing issues with both teams, each unable to field the eight player minimum, so the Celtics will wait until there’s official word on Wednesday’s game before traveling to San Antonio.

Just moments before Celtics coach Brad Stevens addressed the media prior to the matchup with the Bulls, he learned the San Antonio Spurs game against the Pelicans at New Orleans had been postponed.

CHICAGO — The Celtics are in Chicago for the beginning of a two-game road trip and now they have no idea whether there will be a second game.

If that game is postponed, there is another possibility for the Celtics. Chicago coach Billy Donovan brought up the opportunity of the Bulls and Celtics making up their previously postponed Jan. 12 game on Wednesday. The Bulls’ originally scheduled Wednesday game against the Memphis Grizzlies has been postponed.

“These games that are postponed, I think the league is trying to find ways to reschedule,” Donovan said. “If you look at our schedule coming out of this week, we’ve got 17 games in 31 games and I don’t know where they are going to reschedule some of these games. The feeling was when we got our Boston game canceled the first time was the possibility of trying to find a date to make it up.

“We even looked at the possibility of we could play Boston again here. But the [Celtics] have a game so they couldn’t do it.”

That could change Tuesday and then the Celtics wouldn’t have to travel back to Chicago for a makeup game.

“My thoughts would be we should not fly there until we know,” Stevens said. “That’s my thought process with all the travel we have coming up.”

The Celtics are scheduled to return to Boston early Thursday morning before a Saturday night matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers. They then lead Monday for a five-game West Coast road trip that begins Feb. 2 at Golden State.

TATUM BACK

The Celtics welcomed back forward Jayson Tatum for the first time since Jan. 8 against the Washington Wizards. The All-Star forward was diagnosed with COVID-19 after the game and spent 10 days in the league protocol. Tatum has worked out the past few days and the Celtics were cautious with his conditioning before bringing him back. Tatum was not allowed to participate in any team-sanctioned basketball activity during his quarantine.

Stevens said he would not allow Tatum to play any more than his average 30-plus minutes.

“I only say him play on one day, which was Wednesday,” Stevens said. “He’s not going to go into the 40-minute [time] or anything like that.”

KEMBA OUT

The Celtics held Kemba Walker out for the second game of the team’s back-to-back set but he’s expected to play Wednesday against the Spurs. That will be the first time Walker, Tatum and Jaylen Brown would have played together this season. Meanwhile, rookie Aaron Nesmith returned from a two-game absence with back spasms and played Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

That leaves Romeo Langford (wrist) and Payton Pritchard (knee) as the lone two Celtics out with injury. Langford, who has wrist surgery in October, has been taking jumpers before games. Pritchard, who sprained his MCL Friday against Philadelphia, sat on the sideline during the Celtics’ win over the Cavaliers without a knee brace. He is expected to return perhaps during the team’s West Coast road trip.

Gary Washburn can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.