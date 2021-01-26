Chiefs installed as early favorites over Tom Brady, Bucs for Super Bowl LV

With the Chiefs and Buccaneers set to meet in Super Bowl LV, most oddsmakers have installed Kansas City as a 3- to 3.5-point favorite, and are anticipating a shootout between two former MVP quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady.

BetMGM has the Chiefs as a 3.5-point favorite, but their over/under is set at 57.5 — if it stays there, it would be the the highest total in Super Bowl betting history. (Super Bowl LI between the Patriots and Falcons and Super Bowl XLIV between the Colts and Saints both saw their total close at 57, according to multiple reports.)

According to Bovada, the Chiefs opened as a 3.5-point favorite. In addition, it has Kansas City as a -165 favorite, while Tampa Bay is a +145 underdog, with the total has opened at 56.5. DraftKings Sportsbook is pretty much in line with everyone else, at least at this point on the calendar: it has the Chiefs as 3.5-point favorites, and an over/under of 57.5.