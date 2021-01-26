Chiefs installed as early favorites over Tom Brady, Bucs for Super Bowl LV

With the Chiefs and Buccaneers set to meet in Super Bowl LV, most oddsmakers have installed Kansas City as a 3- to 3.5-point favorite, and are anticipating a shootout between two former MVP quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady.
BetMGM has the Chiefs as a 3.5-point favorite, but their over/under is set at 57.5 — if it stays there, it would be the the highest total in Super Bowl betting history. (Super Bowl LI between the Patriots and Falcons and Super Bowl XLIV between the Colts and Saints both saw their total close at 57, according to multiple reports.)
According to Bovada, the Chiefs opened as a 3.5-point favorite. In addition, it has Kansas City as a -165 favorite, while Tampa Bay is a +145 underdog, with the total has opened at 56.5. DraftKings Sportsbook is pretty much in line with everyone else, at least at this point on the calendar: it has the Chiefs as 3.5-point favorites, and an over/under of 57.5.
DraftKings also has odds on a potential Super Bowl MVP, with Mahomes (+100) and Brady (+200) currently with the best. On the other end of the spectrum are punters Tommy Townsend of Kansas City and Bradley Pinion of Tampa Bay (both at +50,000).
Advertisement
This being the Super Bowl, there’s also no shortage of side bets as well. That includes a possible wager on what songs halftime act The Weeknd will open and close with; per Bovada, the best odds are on “In Your Eyes” or “Blinding Lights” (+400 each to open the show) and “Blinding Lights” (-250 to close halftime).
Bovada also has odds on whether Donald Trump will be mentioned during the halftime show (+800 for yes, -3500 for no), if The Weeknd will mention Canada (+250 for yes, -400 for no) and if a football will be used as a prop during the halftime show (+350 for yes, -600 for no).
Advertisement
One more note? Brady is heading to his 10th Super Bowl, but it’ll be the first time since Super Bowl XXXVI where he’ll come into the game as an underdog.
Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.