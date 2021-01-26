Digit Murphy brings her ‘zest for life’ to NWHL bubble as president and coach of expansion Toronto Six

“We’re here in the first game of the NWHL season! Yeah baby! Go Six! You guys need to be rooting for us! Yeah!” She spends the final seconds of the video trying to turn the dang thing off. A player helps her. The whole video gets posted to Instagram.

Before her team, the expansion Toronto Six, takes the ice for its first game, she shouts into her selfie camera like a pro wrestler cutting a promo:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CKZVLUzAXSx/

Standing on the bench during the national anthem, she silently waves her glasses like a conductor to the song. At practice a couple of days later, she whoops and hollers as she zips from station to station, filling the empty Herb Brooks Arena with her frenetic energy.

Delightfully unvarnished and fully engaged, the former Brown coach and favorite daughter of Cranston, R.I., is enjoying her second act as the president and coach of the Six (0-1-1), which faces the Boston Pride at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday (Twitch.tv/NWHL).

To start a hockey franchise in the middle of a pandemic, Murphy left her partner and their six grown children behind, moved to Toronto, and went double-barrels on coaching and selling the on- and off-ice product. Her battery remains full.

“It’s a zest for life,” said Murphy, 59. “I love to live. I love to live authentically. I love to show people it’s OK to be yourself. Sometimes women put the mask on, to be what people think they should be. Just be you. It’s part of being part of this experience, the feeling here. And a lot of coffee. I’m Italian.”

A legendary name in the women’s ranks — she left Brown in 2011 as the NCAA’s winningest Div. 1 women’s coach (318 wins), and Cornell named its women’s MVP award to honor her playing career — she no longer draws up every faceoff play.

“I’m the ringleader, I’m the conductor, I’m the microphone, I’m the amplifier of the message, the point of the arrow,” she said. “That’s what I do.”

To her, living authentically means delegating practices to assistants Spiros Anastas, who coaches the ECHL’s on-pause Brampton Beast, and Lisa Haley.

“You’re always in this ego thing as a head coach,” she said. “Everyone embraces each other’s skillset. I think sometimes as a woman, you want to be good at everything because you feel like you have to prove yourself. I want to prove that I’m really good at this one thing, you should value me for it.”

Living authentically also means following her heart. While at Brown, she divorced her husband of 12 years, Ken Murphy, after her friendship with Aronda Kirby became something more. The women’s hockey world is small, and gossip raged that summer. Before that 2002 season began, she tackled it head-on: If her Brown players wanted to know anything about her life, her door was open. If not, pipe down.

“Life is a hockey game,” she said. “It’s, where is the forecheck coming, and how am I going to break out the puck? That was a major event in my life that happened, falling in love with my best friend, and I was just like, all right, now what? You experience it and you adjust. How do we navigate it? I didn’t expect it to happen, but it did, and you deal with it honestly.”

Longtime pal Johanna Boynton, the former Harvard captain and leader of the Six’s ownership group, envisioned one candidate to lead the Six.

“Why Digit?” Boynton said. “She’s a force.”

Pride president Hayley Moore, captain at Brown (2006-08) under Murphy, was initially drawn to her as “such a confident female leader. That was something I hadn’t seen,” she said. “I always had male head coaches. It was eye-opening to recognize that women belong in those roles.”

Moore, who departs after the bubble to become VP of hockey operations for the AHL, is setting the same example. She sees the same fiery coach she’s always known.

“There’s nothing mild about Digit,” Moore said. “You can love it or hate it, but you’re never not going to know where she stands.”

