Former Red Sox coach Ron Johnson dies at 64 from COVID-19 complications

“RJ was instrumental in helping countless Red Sox players reach and succeed in the big leagues and was an important contributor to two World Series championships,” Red Sox general manager Brian O’Halloran said. “His kindness, sense of humor, love of family, and passion for the game of baseball stood out among many wonderful qualities.

Johnson was on the major league coaching staff under Terry Francona from 2010-11 after managing at Single A Sarasota (2000-01), Double A Trenton (2002), Double A Portland (2003-04), and Triple A Pawtucket (2005-09).

Former Red Sox first base coach and minor league manager Ron Johnson died Tuesday of complications related to COVID-19. He was 64.

“We would like to express our heartfelt condolences to RJ’s wife, Daphne, his five children, and the many people inside and outside the game of baseball who loved him.”

Johnson was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in 1978 out of Fresno State. He played 22 games in the majors for the Royals and Montreal Expos from 1982-84.

Johnson became a minor league coach in 1986 and started managing in 1992. He was 1,752-1,770 over 24 seasons. He finished his career with Triple A Norfolk in the Baltimore organization from 2012-18.

In all, Johnson spent 40 years in pro ball.

His son, Chris, played in the majors from 2009-16 and is now a minor league hitting coach with the White Sox.

Bridget Johnson, one of Johnson’s daughters, lost her left leg in 2010 when she was struck by a car while riding her horse, which was killed. Contributions came in from around baseball to help pay for her medical care, and former Red Sox infielder Kevin Youkilis bought Bridget a new horse.

The outpouring spoke to how well-regarded Johnson was within the game.

