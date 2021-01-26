Jakub Zboril feels like a great fit in Bruins revamped defensive ranks

Prior to the Bruins facing the Penguins on Tuesday night at the Garden, Zboril averaged 19:45 of ice time in his first five games. League-wide, only two other freshman blueliners — LA’s Mikey Anderson (21:04) and Vegas’s Zach Whitecloud (19:57) — saw bigger minutes in the early going.

Jakub Zboril’s game isn’t flash and sizzle, true of many NHL defensemen, young and old. It took the Bruins’ rookie backliner three years in the minors to get a real shot at the varsity roster, and two weeks into the new NHL season, his quiet and dependable play has earned him a regular spot in the lineup.

Such steady work isn’t guaranteed, but it appears the former first-round pick (No. 13 in 2015) may have found a foothold on Boston’s remodeled back end.

“I would say it is a little bit easier to play here because you have more skilled players that are all at the level they’re supposed to be, and everyone is doing what they’re told to,” said Zboril, 23, reflecting on the difference between life as a Bruin as opposed to life as a Providence WannaB. “So if you are smart and move the puck quick and give it to the hands of some the other players, they can do great things with the puck — and that makes things a little bit easier.”

The 6-foot, 200-pound Zboril again worked with veteran Kevin Miller on the No. 3 pairing Tuesday night, the duo essentially rolled out every third shift by coach Bruce Cassidy. Miller, back from a season lost to a fractured kneecap, provides Zboril with a strong, steady partner who has assumed the role of enforcer in the wake of team captain Zdeno Chara leaving for Washington.

Enforcers aren’t called upon very often in today’s NHL, but having Miller out there at his side allows Zboril to learn the ropes without facing the intimidation factors that were common in the old NHL.

“He thinks, ‘OK, I’m part of this, they can believe in me, now it’s up to me to seize the opportunity,’” said Cassidy, noting how Zboril came in this season backed for the first time by a one-way contract (2 years/$1.45M total). “Which is entirely on him. And he’s done it. He’s done it. He’s moved the puck, gone in and showed courage going back on pucks, defending hard. He still has a ways to go here . . . but we’re very pleased with the game’s we’ve got out of him, with the minutes and the ask.”

Zboril might have had a slight advantage coming into training camp, noted Cassidy, because he spent six weeks playing for his hometown Brno Kometa in the Czech Republic with the NHL shut down due to COVID-19.

“I think that helps the younger guys,” said Cassidy, “when you have no exhibition games and you’ve had some live hockey under your belt.”

Perhaps the biggest advantage, however, came in the free-agent departures of Torey Krug (to St. Louis) and Chara. Both were fixtures on the top two pairings. A lot of minutes became available. The “help wanted” postings were up on the dressing room wall upon Zboril reporting to camp.

“You’ve got two guys who leave, who play left D,” said Cassidy. “Naturally, you should be excited [if you’re a player], because there is opportunity right away. Sometimes you come into camp and do everything that is necessary and there’s just no room. That was a bit of the case here with Z and Krug, and [Matt Grzelcyk] kind of pushed his way through the door. So it got tough for those young guys, [Jeremy] Lauzon included. Now there’s some light at the end of the tunnel for those guys.”

In the new blueline order, Lauzon has taken on Chara’s left side role on the No. 1 pairing with Charlie McAvoy. Grzelcyk, awarded a 4-year/$14.75M deal in the off-season, moved up to Krug’s old No. 2 spot, riding with steady Brandon Carlo.

Everyone expected that McAvoy (24:54) would be the club’s ice time leader a couple of weeks into the season, a spot he’s likely to hold throughout the campaign. No one could have foreseen Zboril clocking in at No. 2 with his 19:45, albeit tied with Brad Marchand and only a tick better than Grzelcyk (19:44).

“It helped quite a bit. I knew my position. I knew what I was supposed to do,” said Zboril, reflecting on what it meant to start camp with a job there for his taking. “So since the first game I grabbed the chance and did what I was supposed to do — be clean with the puck, defend hard and the offense will come by itself.

“So I’m just doing what I’m told and I’m having a blast right now.”

. . .

Curtis Hall, a 6-3 center who played the last two season at Yale, opted to leave the books behind on Tuesday and signed a one-year contract with Providence.

Hall, 20, was the 119th pick in the 2018 draft after playing two years at USHL Youngstown. He spent the last two seasons with the Bulldogs, with 38 points in 52 games, but opted to turn pro in part because the Ivy League decided months ago to call off the season.

It’s possible more NCAA kids on idle teams will turn pro in the coming weeks for fear of losing a complete season of development.

The Bruins have become bigger at center in recent years by adding the likes of Sean Kuraly (6-2) and Charlie Coyle (6-3) at pivot. Another big center, 6-3 John Beecher, was their top pick in the 2019 draft and is in his sophomore season at Michigan.

. . .

Ex-Bruins coach Mike Sullivan, the Pens bench boss, mixed and matched his lines in Monday’s workout, but left his No. 1 trio intact: Jake Guentzel-Sidney Crosby-Bryan Rust. They arrived in town as the Pens top three scorers, with a collective line of 7-10—17 . . . Cassidy, 266-164-67 (.682) as Bruins coach, is approaching his four-year anniversary. He took over on Feb. 9, 2017, and shook the Bruins from the doldrums with an 18-8-1 finish that lifted them into the playoffs . . . Ex-BC Eagle Brian Dumoulin, who turned pro in 2012 after three years at the Heights, remains a key component on the Pens backline. The 6-4, lefthanded shot is in year No. 4 of a six-year/$24.6M pact he signed in the summer of 2017, after the Pens won their second of back-to-back Cups with him in the lineup. Another former BC backliner, ex-Panther Mike Matheson, only saw action in two of the Pens’ first five games.

