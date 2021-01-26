Jayson Tatum showed little rust after missing the last five games and other observations from the Celtics’ road win over the Bulls

“I felt alright. I felt a little bit clumsy, felt like I was tripping over my feet,’' Tatum said afterward. “I felt a little bit winded, but I felt alright . . It was good to get back.”

CHICAGO — The Celtics took one step closer to becoming whole on Monday when Jayson Tatum returned after missing five games due to COVID-19 protocols, and his provided a reminder of how dangerous this team will be when all of its weapons are available.

The Celtics led by as many as 22 points in the third quarter before the Bulls chipped away and pulled within 94-85 early in the fourth. But Javonte Green answered with a 3-pointer from the left arc, igniting a 14-2 run.

Coach Brad Stevens appeared to want to give a bench-heavy unit a chance to close out the game, but the Bulls quickly answered with an 11-0 run and pulled within 108-98 on a Zach LaVine 3-pointer with 3:54 left. The late charge brought Smart, Brown and Theis back in, and they were able to help stop the run from becoming more concerning.

Observations from the game:

▪ Grant Williams sat for the first 38 minutes before checking in with 10 minutes left in the fourth, and he had some productive minutes. He did well to challenge Lauri Markkanen in the post on a couple of possessions, freed up Tatum with some solid screens, and even drilled a 3-pointer to stretch the lead back to 111-98 after Chicago had pulled within 10.

▪ When the Celtics selected Aaron Nesmith with the 14th pick of the draft they hoped he could become a knockdown shooter off the bench. There is still time for that, of course, but the first month of the season gave little reason to believe he was ready for that role. On Monday, though, he entered the game when it still mattered and hit a pair of first-half catch-and-shoot 3-pointers. He has a good stroke and his college stats are impressive, so a small stretch like this could provide a needed confidence boost.

Nesmith was Boston’s first sub in the second half. He missed a 3-pointer from the left corner, but did well to hustle back on defense and break up an alley-oop to Zach LaVine. Then he curled off a screen and drilled another 3 from the top of the key to stretch Boston’s lead to 89-74.

▪ Tatum looked sharp at the start, hitting a nice mid-range stepback and a tough reverse layup before pulling up for a 3-pointer at the left arc over the game’s first 3 minutes, 30 seconds. But he went just 2 for 8 over the rest of the half, including a rare airball on a 3-pointer, so perhaps the lack of game action caught up to him a bit. He played a team-high 15:17 in the opening half.

▪ Walker was out, and Tatum and Brown had somewhat pedestrian first halves by their standards, but Smart ensured that the Celtics would not stumble. He was in control from the start, playing at a nice pace and orchestrating the offense. He finished the first half with 11 points on 4 of 5 shooting, along with six assists and three rebounds. Best best play of the game, unsurprisingly, came on defense, when he hustled back and broke up a Bulls three-on-one break in the third quarter by swatting away Garrett Temple’s layup attempt.

▪ Smart has gotten so good at sensing when a perimeter defender is chasing him too aggressively around a screen. He stops almost instantly, making it nearly impossible for an opponent to avoid making contact. This approach resulted in one three-point foul in the first half.

▪ Carsen Edwards, who had 18 points in Sunday’s win over the Cavaliers, was rewarded Monday when Stevens called on him as the first sub off the bench midway through the first quarter. But it was an unremarkable stint, as he committed three fouls in just over seven minutes and had no real impact.

▪ This was not a good sign for the Bulls: Walker and Payton Pritchard were out, and Tatum and Brown combined to go just 9 for 23 in the first half, but Boston went to the break with a 10-point lead anyway. Brown and Tatum went 5-for-5 in Boston’s 14-2 run to start the second half.

▪ We’re always on watch for the various approaches to fake crowd noise, the Bulls might have set the gold standard. Yes, they use some fake noise, just like everyone else. But it is hardly noticeable, with the sounds of the game much more audible than they are in other arenas. The rest of the league should take note.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.