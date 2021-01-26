Jayson Tatum overcame his anxiety and regained his prowess after contracting COVID-19 — an achievement that should not be overlooked

Having Tatum for such a situation is a luxury the Celtics never want to take for granted, and playing basketball at a high level again is something Tatum could only imagine as he missed two weeks after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Tatum sprinted to the scorer’s table, ripped off his shooting shirt, and then dished an assist to Daniel Theis for an easy bucket to extend the halftime lead over the Chicago Bulls to 10.

CHICAGO – In one sequence in the final seconds of the first half, the Celtics got a defensive stop and had time for one more possession. Jayson Tatum, in his first game in 17 days, thought he was done for the half until he was summoned by coach Brad Stevens to help the Celtics end the half with a score.

Tatum is in the early stages of the best season in his NBA career, and he had just finished beating longtime buddy Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards when he found out he tested positive for COVID-19 on the morning of January 9.

He returned to score 24 points, pretty flawlessly, in Boston’s 119-103 win, its second in a row after losing three straight. And Tatum was a welcome sight to give the Celtics that necessarily one-two punch with Jaylen Brown.

And while Tatum looked normal, appearing as if there were no ill-effects from contracting such a deadly virus, mentally it took its toll. COVID-19 has everyone, even fined-tuned 22-year-old professional athletes, pondering their morality after a positive test.

These NBA players have watched the damage COVID-19 has inflicted on the world, their country, their community, and even their family. So testing positive, regardless of the few symptoms you have and how quickly you bounce back, is a frightening experience.

“Mentally, I can’t lie to you, it’s tough,” he said. “Especially your initial reaction, once you find out. I don’t know if it’s panic, but you definitely worry because everything you read about and hear how many people it’s affected or didn’t make it, especially the first four days or so.

“It bothered me. It was on my mind, thinking, ‘Do I feel OK? Do I not feel OK? Can I smell this? Does my chest hurt? Or am I just overthinking?’”

Those of us who have tested positive for COVID-19 completely understand Tatum’s concern and mental consumption with the virus. We expect these athletes to return from this setback quickly, in the minimal quarantine time, because they are elite and invincible, but that’s not the case.

“You’re on lockdown for two weeks, so mentally it can be tough, especially at first,” Tatum said.

Tatum said he only had distinct symptoms — headaches, fever — on the first night after he tested positive. The rest of the time was spent in seclusion, watching Celtics games but not picking up a basketball. He was first cleared to begin workouts last Wednesday, his first out of quarantine.

He was not on a minutes’ limit but Celtics coach Brad Stevens didn’t want to push his young All-Star too far. So he left the game after 31 minutes played and scored 24 points on 10-for-21 shooting along with 5 assists and 4 rebounds.

“I was extremely happy with the way he came out and how he played,” Stevens said of Tatum. “I thought he had some moments where he looked a little bit more gassed. At a stretch at the end of the game, he wasn’t happy with me. That’s a sure-fire way of knowing you’re the coach is when you take out on a minutes’ restriction, he’s gonna make some type of nasty gesture your way. That’s not early to do, to be out 10 days or whatever it was and score what he scored.”

Tatum scored 7 consecutive points in one first-quarter stretch, and it appeared he was back to normal, but you could imagine him wearing a bathrobe in quarantine watching the Celtics lose twice to the Philadelphia 76ers. The only thing he could do was take notes, remind himself of how much of a difference he makes in the lineup, and get healthy.

“As you probably would expect just laid back and watching the game,” he said of Tatum, the Celtics fans. “I am watching it from a different lens, knowing our team. I definitely watch it differently than just watching a normal game just dissecting our team. I’m not animated, but I am definitely thinking when I’m watching.”

And there was certainly a sense of relief when he returned to his previous form because Tatum was afflicted with a potentially life-threatening virus, and you tend to think it’s easy to bounce back when the symptoms are mild, but mentally the mind works overtime pondering what-ifs. Tatum was no different, but he was able to overcome that anxiety and regain his prowess, which is an achievement that should not be overlooked.

Gary Washburn can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.