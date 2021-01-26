NFL hopefuls begin making their impressions at the Senior Bowl

Feeling his offense was taking too long to get set, Rhule bellowed, “Stop messing around and play football!”

The Carolina Panthers coach is calling the shots for the American team this week, and he sent an early message during the first practice of the week during a goal line drill.

MOBILE, Ala. — Matt Rhule made one thing quite clear Tuesday afternoon: College is over for the players at the Senior Bowl.

Rhule is not only teaching the players to get ready for the X’s and O’s of the NFL, but he’s also gleaning knowledge about how they’ll be as professionals.

Can they take hard coaching? Can they take criticism?

“It’s been a wonderful experience so far; I think the meetings are really good,” Rhule said. “And then being on the practice field, seeing how people respond to coaching, how they get better, how they improve, I think it will be a really great week.”

Rhule said that while they get reports from scouts and college coaches, to get a real feel for players, being around them is invaluable.

“This is a chance for the players to really speak for themselves and say, ‘Hey, no, this is who I am, this is what my makeup is,’ ” he said. “I think coaching them, I think being in meetings with them, I think just being in the elevator with them, you get a sense for the guys, and we’re looking to find out who’s tough, hard-working, and competitive. Who’s smart, who loves the game, who’s a good person?

“We spend six months of the year together, so we want to be around people that we like and fit us.’'

The Senior Bowl’s motto has long been “The Draft Starts in Mobile” and Tuesday was Day 1.

…

Some observations from the National team practice:

There’s was no tackling — players were in shorts, shells, and helmets — but there was plenty of contact in the trenches.

Notre Dame’s Ian Book, Texas’s Sam Ehlinger, and Arkansas’s Felipe Franks split the quarterback reps through the two team periods.

Ehlinger showed nice footwork and a deft touch on several plays, including a nice rollout and connection with Boston College tight end Hunter Long at the end of practice.

The 6-foot-6-inch Franks flashed nice mobility for his size and has a really strong arm, but he wasn’t able to make a ton of connections as his accuracy was off. It’s early.

Camryn Bynum dropped a sure pick of a Franks throw. The corner read the play well, ditching his receiver and breaking on the ball quickly.

North Carolina running back Michael Carter showed really nice initial quickness and some nifty cutback moves after getting to the second level on several runs.

Oklahoma State’s Justin Hilliard tossed Carter aside during a pass-protection drill.

Perhaps no player was more frustrated than Notre Dame defensive lineman Daelin Hayes about the no-tackling policy, as he ripped through the line several times and was in prime position to deliver a blow. He was a menace.

Tough first practice for Mississippi tight end Kenny Yeboah, who dropped a pair of balls and had trouble creating separation.

While most of his Alabama teammates are on the American team, running back Najee Harris is on the National roster. He was a popular man after practice as adorers asked for selfies. Harris would have been considered “limited” as he deals with an ankle injury.

Riley Patterson didn’t attempt a ton of field goals, but he didn’t miss a single attempt (this is very unofficial) and is perhaps the best Memphis kicker since that Stephen Gostkowski guy.

…

Observations from the American practice:

Alabama’s Mac Jones, Wake Forest’s Jamie Newman, and Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond split the QB reps.

After several bobbles, a Panthers assistant admonished the cornerbacks to “put your money away!” It drew a few laughs.

Tennessee’s Josh Palmer showed nice body control to keep his feet inbounds on a back-shoulder grab from Jones during individual drills.

Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers penalized himself with a bunch of pushups after dropping a contested catch against Florida’s Shawn Davis.

Central Florida cornerback Aaron Robinson was very impressive in one-on-one drills, getting the better of every receiver he faced. He landed a couple of hits, and only he knows if they were incidental.

Speedy Florida receiver Kadarius Toney made several nice deep catches, but did have to leave for a bit after it appeared he got the wind knocked out of him after landing on the ball on one drop.

Best song of the day: “Head Bussa” by Lil Scrappy, featuring Lil Jon. Perhaps Scrappy’s best work since he was spotted hanging with Scooby and the gang on the Mystery Machine.

…

Players wore No. 44 helmet stickers as a tribute to late home run king Hank Aaron, who was born in Mobile. There’s also a baseball stadium here that bears his name … Heisman Trophy winner Devonta Smith declined to be weighed or measured for height. The receiver, who won’t play Saturday because of a hand injury, will wait until Alabama’s Pro Day … Crimson Tide guard Deonte Brown checked in with the biggest number at 364 pounds. He’s a powerful yet athletic mauler … The team names were switched from North and South to America and National this year in the interest of patriotism and to avoid geographical confusion (i.e. Oregon’s Justin Herbert played for the South last year) … Senior Bowl officials originally moved Tuesday’s sessions indoors because of predicted bad weather but made a late change, which allowed extra NFL personnel and media to attend … As might be expected, there were a ton of botched snaps — both under center and in the shotgun — because of unfamiliarity.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.