Nothing settled in Cape & Islands Atlantic boys’ hockey as Sandwich, Falmouth battle to tie

Aside from a shorthanded goal for Max McDonald at 14:09 of the first for the Clippers (3-0-1) and Colin McIver’s answer on the power play at 14:44 for the Blue Knights (5-0-1), the game belonged to the netminders.

The other 44 minutes paved the way for a stalemate between the Cape & Islands League rivals, who skated to a 1-1 tie Monday night at Gallo Arena in Buzzards Bay in their first meeting of the season.

In the final minute of the first period, the Falmouth and Sandwich boys’ hockey teams finished off chances around the net.

Jack Braga came up with 19 saves for Falmouth, while Mitchell Norkevicius turned aside 17 for Sandwich.

“There was definitely some anticipation coming into this game,” Sandwich coach Jordan Mohre said. “With there not being a state tournament, there’s a little bit more emphasis on winning a league title.”

Sandwich's Colin McIver (7) celebrates his goal with teammate Chris Cardillo in their 1-1 tie with Falmouth. DebeeTlumacki

Mohre said he was pleased with his team’s defensive effort on Stone Devlin, the Clippers’ leading scorer who had seven goals entering play Monday.

“To keep him off the scoresheet was a good point for us, we’d stressed he was a guy we needed to take away his stick,” Mohre said.

It was the first point for the Blue Knights against Falmouth since the 2015-16 season, snapping an eight-game winning streak for the Clippers in the series.

“They outplayed us most of the game,” Falmouth coach Paul Moore said, adding he felt that Sandwich was the team to beat in the league heading into the season.

Though the Clippers outshot the Blue Knights in the third period, 7-2, Moore said that wasn’t indicative of his team having an edge in the final frame.

“It was an odd period, territorially it wasn’t like we outplayed them,” he said. “[Braga] came up big; he didn’t see a lot of shots, but they had some quality scoring chances.”

Just as in this puck battle between Sandwich's Josh Itri (left) and Falmouth's Tommy Peterson, very little separated the two teams in their Cape & Islands Atlantic battle Monday night at Gallo Arena. DebeeTlumacki

Marshfield 7, Whitman-Hanson 2 — Jake Mastrangelo had a hat trick and two assists, and Cam McGettrick (1 goal, 4 assists) also collected five points for the Rams (5-1-2) in the Patriot League win at Hobomock Arena.

Boys’ basketball

Austin Prep 61, Arlington Catholic 41 — Thomas Skeffington (14 points, 18 rebounds) put up a double-double and Mike Gizzi added 16 points and eight rebounds in a Catholic Central League win for AP (7-4).

Cohasset 66, Cardinal Spellman 40 — Senior captain Liam Cunnie dropped in 24 points for the Skippers (2-1) in a nonleague win over the Cardinals.

Girls’ basketball

Bishop Fenwick 53, Archbishop Williams 32 — Junior guard Olivia Found collected 12 points and six steals, and senior captain Liz Gonzalez had 5 points and 10 rebounds for the visiting Crusaders (5-2) in a Catholic Central League win.

Central Catholic 51, Tewksbury 38 — Ashley Dinges (15 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists) recorded her second double-double of the season for the Raiders (5-0) in a Merrimack Valley Conference win over Tewksbury (2-3).

Hanover 52, Scituate 25 — Brian Fisher earned career victory No. 200 for the Hawks (6-1) in a Patriot League win over the Sailors, behind 23 points from Emily Flynn and 13 more from Dani Tilden.

Hingham 54, Whitman-Hanson 45 — Caroline Connelly ruled the paint with 13 points and 15 rebounds, and Perry Blasetti added 13 points and five assists for the Harborwomen (3-2) in the Patriot League win.

St. Mary’s 67, Bishop Feehan 55 — Senior Alyssa Grossi paced the host Spartans (9-1) with 18 points in a Catholic Central League win over the Shamrocks. Lydia Mordarski and Kyla Cunningham had 19 apiece for Feehan.