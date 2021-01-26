Q&A: Tatum Shaw, Andover senior guard, on her scoring mind-set and more

The 5-foot-8-inch guard eclipsed 30 points three times in her first four games, punctuated by a career-high 38 in a 62-50 MVC victory last week over Haverhill. As one of two seniors on the 2020 Division 1 co-champions, Shaw has also stepped up as a leader.

Tatum Shaw has always been able to get buckets. But through four games in a 2020-21 season delayed until Jan. 11 in the Merrimack Valley Conference because of COVID-19 concerns, the Andover senior has taken her scoring to another level.

Tatum Shaw has answered the call this season for Andover, scoring at least 30 points in three of the Golden Warriors' four games. The senior recently committed to play at Southern New Hampshire.

“In her own way, she’s able to be positive, but also deliver a message,” said Andover coach Alan Hibino. “When she speaks . . . everyone listens.”

Also a member of the varsity volleyball team last fall, Shaw experienced the harsh reality of the coronavirus when Andover halted all athletics the first week of November. The volleyball team’s season ended after six games.

On Saturday, she committed to Southern New Hampshire University, where she will play basketball for the Penmen in the Northeast-10 Conference.

Tatum Shaw has emerged as the senior leader this season for Andover.

In advance of this week’s MVC matchups against Chelmsford, the 2020 All-Scholastic chatted with the Globe.

Your first memory of playing basketball?

“My first game, which was against an eighth-grade team [in a Catholic school league] and I was in second grade [playing up], and my first basket ended up being in the opposite team’s basket because I didn’t know they switched at halftime . . . Well, everyone still cheered for me, and it was definitely exciting, but I kind of felt bad that I scored for the other team.”

To what do you attribute your scoring outbursts?

“I feel like my mind-set hasn’t really changed — all our games have been team efforts, and I just kind of try to stay in my lane and do my job. I’ve had to take on a little bit more of a scoring role with [sophomore forward Anna Foley] out and with losing two starters [to graduation], and that’s helped me get into an area where I know I need to help my team offensively.

“But it also translates from my defense. I’ve been working really hard to get steals and keep players at bay so I can get the ball back for my team.”

[Andover] started off with two tough losses to Central Catholic. What did you take away from those two games that you’ll use for the rest of the season?

“I thought we played our hearts out the first game [a 50-43 loss in overtime], and then the second game [a 49-22 loss], I feel like we didn’t really adjust as quickly as we should have. So I think we are just putting in new sets over practice. We’re all watching film and we’re all collaborating as a team to find ways that we can score and win games as a whole. It’s been a real group effort to look at new plays and new ways to win.”

You are the first four-year varsity player that has played for coach Hibino. What has he taught you about the game?

“Buy in. We might not always like our practices. We might not always like the outcome of games, so we always might challenge something somebody says. But if we all buy in as a team, we can accomplish anything.”

How did playing on the Andover volleyball team prepare you for the basketball modifications?

“Just be prepared for anything. Anything can change at any time. Games could be added, games could be canceled, and we’ve just stayed consistent with what we’ve done, so we know that if something were to happen, we’re ready and we’re prepared.”

What were the key factors that influenced your decision to commit to SNHU?

“I’ve had a couple of phone calls with [16-year coach Karen Pinkos], and I really like her coaching style and what she stands for in a program. Then I visited the campus — which is something I honestly haven’t been able to do for a lot of different schools — so the fact that I got to visit and see myself going there and get that ‘click’ really helped me make my decision.”

As you think about college and the next couple of years, what are you most excited to pursue off the court?

“I’m going to college to major in sports management. I’m probably going to minor in education because I want to do, maybe, some type of AD role or something like that, as I venture my way into a career.”

Senior guard and captain Tatum Shaw has been a picture of leadership on and off the court for the Golden Warriors this season.

Courtside chatter

The Medfield girls’ basketball team presented Westwood coach Katherine Clifford with the “toughness” ball after the Warriors beat their Tri-Valley League rival, 45-30, on Friday.

Earlier in the week, Clifford lost her father, Bob Clifford, to COVID-19 at age 72. A Norwood High (’66) and Brown University (’70) graduate who played hockey at both schools, Bob Clifford was a 38-year teacher at Norwood, focusing on history.

Katherine Clifford said she was “extremely moved” by the act of kindness. She said this was an example where sports are about a lot more than what happens in the game.

“Usually the coaches provide experiences for the players and an escape or outlet when needed,” Clifford said. “This week, the roles were reversed, and two teams helped me through a difficult time —my team all week with their support, and Medfield (Friday night) with their gesture.”

On Tuesday night, Westwood plays at Norwood, where Katherine (’05) also starred before attending Holy Cross, where she ran track.

“It just feels almost scripted,” she said.

▪ After spending close to 20 years in the Central Catholic League, Lowell Catholic has returned to the Commonwealth Athletic Conference — where the Crusaders played in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Coach Tom Varnum said “the move was easy” for his girls’ basketball team because the Crusaders have been playing Shawsheen, Mystic Valley, and Greater Lowell twice a season in nonleague games for years.

“For every team, the travel times are much shorter and the rivalries are better because some of the players on the opposing teams could literally be your next-door neighbor,” Varnum said.

Lowell Catholic (2-0) is currently playing a unique, cobbled-together schedule, like many teams around the state. The Crusaders are facing opponents from all CAC divisions instead of competing in CAC Division 1.

The program was shut down from Dec. 30 to Jan. 14 because of COVID-19 cases but returned with a 60-21 win over Fellowship Christian last Tuesday. Sophomore guard Catherine Antwi netted a team-high 21 points and senior captain Antonia Mukiibi added 10.

The Crusaders then pulled away from Fellowship Christian again on Thursday, 48-16.

▪ Former Quincy star Allison McMorrow (‘20), now a freshman at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, was honored as a member of the Presidents’ 1,000-plus-point club with a ceremony.

Her name is now on a banner with six other scorers, and she’s fourth all-time on the girls’ side.

Correspondent Trevor Hass contributed to this story.