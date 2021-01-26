Red Sox in-game reporter Guerin Austin is leaving NESN

NESN is parting ways with Guerin Austin, who spent six years at the network and is best known for her work as the Red Sox in-game reporter.

“Working for the Bruins and the Red Sox was a dream come true and I am beyond grateful for the opportunity,” said Austin in a text. “The interaction I had with the fans is what made this experience truly memorable.

“I appreciate the players, the coaching staff and all of their families who gave me access and time so I could share their stories with the viewers. I’m really excited about the next chapter, but I’ll miss seeing everyone at Fenway.”