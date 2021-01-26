Senior Bowl aided in Patriots’ drafting Kyle Dugger last year; this year the showcase is even more important

Over 125 prospects will be on-site, ranging from DeVonta Smith, Alabama wide receiver and Heisman Trophy winner, to Quinn Meinerz, Wisconsin-Whitewater offensive lineman and the event’s lone Division 3 representative.

With the NFL’s Scouting Combine canceled and the rest of the offseason uncertain, the showcase marks a critical evaluation period ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

MOBILE, Ala. — The Patriots will have several eyes stationed in Mobile this week for the Reese’s Senior Bowl, an annual All-Star game for college football players.

All players will be divided into two squads: the National Team, coached by Brian Flores and the Miami Dolphins’ staff, and the American Team, coached by Matt Rhule and the Carolina Panthers’ staff. Both groups are scheduled to practice three times before Saturday’s game.

Advertisement

How prospects perform will obviously play a role in teams’ pre-draft process, perhaps an even bigger one given the extremely limited in-person scouting opportunities this offseason.

This year, the Patriots are projected to have 10 draft picks, including the 15th overall selection. Areas of need will crystalize after free agency, but their holes at quarterback and tight end certainly have garnered a lot of attention.

When judging players, the Senior Bowl has proven to be a valuable tool for the Patriots. Just last year, when the team traded out of the first round to draft safety Kyle Dugger, one of the first questions former director of player personnel Nick Caserio had to answer was how the Patriots evaluated a player from the Division 2 level.

Dugger, then a senior out of Lenoir-Rhyne, had been earmarked by the Patriots for his explosiveness, speed, and football IQ. The team had sent scouts to watch him play at his small North Carolina university, home to under 2,000 undergraduate students, and came away impressed.

But what made New England’s staff confident that Dugger’s ability would translate to the NFL level? His performance at the Senior Bowl was key, according to both Caserio and coach Bill Belichick.

Advertisement

“One of the things you like to see or you look for is the player like that with that background to see how they hold up in that environment,” Caserio said. “He acquitted himself fairly well.”

Added Belichick: “The Senior Bowl was a much better evaluation of him against a higher caliber of player than what we saw in college. I would say, in college, the scheme was pretty basic.”

Dugger was the only Division 2 player invited to participate in the Senior Bowl last year — and clearly made the most of his time in front of an important audience. Belichick has said he believes the event greatly benefited Dugger’s draft stock, especially with the coronavirus pandemic limiting the number of in-person scouting opportunities last spring.

“I think the Senior Bowl really helped Kyle,” Belichick said. “There, he’s running a pro defense against a pro offense with soon-to-be pro players. Whether it was one-on-one drills, catching punts, tackling, I think you could really see he was able to compete very favorably at that level of competition.”

During the short week, Belichick said he saw improvements from Dugger — so much so that it boosted his belief in Dugger’s work ethic and potential ability to adapt to New England’s system.

The Patriots drafted Dugger in the second round with the 37th overall pick.

Advertisement

“I think he’ll be able to do the things we need him to do at that position,” Belichick said shortly after the team made its selection. “Without the Senior Bowl, it certainly would have been, for me, a lot tougher projection if he wouldn’t have been able to do that.”

As a rookie, Dugger played 51.1 percent of New England’s defensive snaps, along with 46.8 percent of the team’s special teams snaps. He finished with 64 tackles — 43 solo and 21 assisted — and earned the praise of his coaching staff and teammates throughout the season.

In addition to Dugger, Michigan linebacker Josh Uche, Alabama linebacker Anfernee Jennings, and Wake Forest offensive tackle Justin Herron also participated in the Senior Bowl before getting drafted by the Patriots last season.

“The Senior Bowl is good, like it always is,” said Belichick.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.