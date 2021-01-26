Italy’s prime minister to quit, adding political chaos to pandemic

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte of Italy will offer his resignation on Tuesday, his office said Monday evening, likely triggering the collapse of Italy’s teetering government and plunging the country deeper into political chaos as it faces a still-spiraling coronavirus epidemic and a halting vaccine rollout.

“Mr. Conte will go see the President, Sergio Mattarella,” following a Cabinet meeting Tuesday morning, the prime minister’s office said in a statement, adding that the purpose of the visit would be “to tender his resignation.”