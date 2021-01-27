Excavating more than just the past in ‘The Dig,’ on Netflix

There’s a certain kind of British drama that for certain Americans represents a deep, deep bowl of comfort food. Set before or during The War — I or II, doesn’t matter, and we rarely see any blood — and with estates and drapes to die for, it casts well-regarded thespians to act out dramas of class and conscience that divert us from our own knotty history. The sunsets are hazy, the sex is passionately discreet, and all the servants know their place. Such movies and TV shows are useful for pledge drives and awards ceremonies, and they may even be good. “The Dig,” on Netflix, is one of the good ones.

Directed by Simon Stone, it stars Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes, and as long as their characters are center stage, before others arrive to crowd them out, the movie is better than good. Based on the true story of the Sutton Hoo excavations in Suffolk, in the southeast of England, “The Dig” is at heart a character study of two loners. One, Edith Pretty (Mulligan), is an upper-class widow with ancient burial mounds in the downs stretching out behind her mansion. The other is Basil Brown (Fiennes), a terse local man, self-taught in archeology, whose nose for buried artifacts is respected, if not honored, by the kind of men who go to Oxford and run museums.

Carey Mulligan in "The Dig." LARRY HORRICKS/NETFLIX © 2021/Associated Press

Mrs. Pretty wants to know what’s under those mounds; Brown is the man to do it; after some dickering over wages, the excavation begins, with help from a pair of strong lads (James Dryden and Joe Hurst) and Edith’s young son Robert (Archie Barnes), bright as a penny and besotted with all things Buck Rogers. The year is 1939 and everyone knows war is coming. The RAF flies practice runs over Mrs. Pretty’s fields.

What do they find? I’m not going to tell you, although you can look it up online if you must know. Cheaters. The discoveries are suitably impressive to bring the experts running, first from nearby Ipswich and then from the British Museum, in London, and each wave of boffins knocks Brown’s status down a further peg. His employer sees and knows, however, and one of the pleasures of “The Dig” is the way the gentrywoman and the countryman understand they’re on the same wavelength of curiosity, wonder, and respect. This kind of movie is often about the barriers of class being leveled by mutual interests and struggle, and while “The Dig” is most definitely not a romance, it is, in one sense, a love story.

And the performances make it work. If you’ve seen Mulligan as the vengeful American heroine of the current “Promising Young Woman,” you may find it difficult to believe the same actress is playing this elegant middle-aged British aristocrat, seemingly held together by steel wires of propriety but softened and made human by sorrow and by the excitement of uncovering a distant past. (Even Mulligan’s posture here feels like a gentle rebuke to the lower classes.) It’s a phenomenal performance, matched by Fiennes’s portrayal of a rural scientific genius, blending in with his mates down th’ pub but able to look at a pile of dirt with X-ray eyes to the history beneath.

Ralph Fiennes in "The Dig." LARRY HORRICKS/NETFLIX © 2021/Associated Press

As mentioned, others start arriving once Brown digs deep enough, and other story lines take the spotlight. The British Museum team includes Stuart Piggott (Ben Chaplin), an archeologist who seems more interested in a fellow academic than in his own wife, Peggy (Lily James of “Downton Abbey” and “Rebecca” and a million other things), who in turn is drawn to Mrs. Pretty’s strapping nephew Rory (Johnny Flynn of “Emma.”), who is joining up with the RAF. “The Dig” is based on a novel by John Preston, Peggy Piggott’s nephew, and it’s perhaps understandable that he chose to weave a fictionalized version of his aunt’s story — as Margaret Guido, she went on to have an admirable archeological career of her own — with the Sutton Hoo excavations. But between the “Brief Encounter”-style heavy breathing, a health crisis involving one of the principles, and Hitler’s army massing on Poland’s doorstep, the simple, central dynamic of the film’s first half goes missing, and with it much of the narrative momentum.

This is still a rich and worthy journey, comfort food that’s also food for thought. It invites us to consider timelines longer than a day, a year, a war, and a life, and to tread carefully on the kings and commoners who might lie beneath our feet.

★★★

THE DIG

Directed by Simon Stone. Written by Moira Buffini, based on a novel by John Preston. Starring Ralph Fiennes, Carey Mulligan, Lily James, Johnny Flynn. Available on Netflix. 112 minutes. PG-13 (brief sensuality, partial nudity)





