In Focus: ‘9to5: The Story of a Movement’ resets the clock

To show how deeply ingrained sexist attitudes were in the culture back then Reichert and Bognar dip into a rich trove of casually misogynist ’60s and ’70s commercials, TV shows, movies, and other artifacts. An egregious example is a 1961 public service announcement which features a young woman who “after four years in college and even a term for her master’s,” takes up a job in clerical work. “Now she types 110 words a minute!” gushes the voice-over narrator. The best jobs many women could hope for at the time were as secretaries, offering low pay, no hope of advancement, routine sexual harassment, and the overbearing oppression of patriarchal privilege. By the ’70s some had had enough.

Kamala Harris became the first woman and the first person of color to be sworn in as vice president. Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar’s “9to5: The Story of a Movement” shows how far we have progressed in 50 years to reach this point and recalls the courageous steps that helped get us here, taken by those fed up with the status quo.

Like another revolution, this one started in Boston. In a clip from a local newscast a correspondent standing in front of Boston City Hall reports on Women’s Strike Day, in which women ceased typing, cooking, cleaning, and going about their traditional chores in a demonstration for equal rights, equal pay, and equal opportunities. Women marched with placards and stormed offices to confront bosses. The upstart local movement of women office workers called 9to5 was enjoying one of its first big successes.

The group had sprung from the discontent of Karen Nussbaum and Ellen Cassedy. Both came from families that believed in social justice and the power of organized activism. They worked as secretaries at Harvard. Weary of the second-class treatment they experienced there, they gathered together similarly aggrieved fellow employees and called their ad hoc organization 9to5. They distributed their low-key newsletter at subway stations and on the street to expand workers’ consciousness of their oppression and power. Emboldened, they met with the director of personnel where they worked and presented him with their agenda for equal treatment.

9to5 Cleveland holds an action in protest of National City Bank, from "9to5: The Story of a Movement." Steve Cagan

Nothing changed. For help they consulted the Midwest Academy, a training school for organizers in Chicago run by renowned activist Heather Booth. She instructed them in a step-by-step program on how to organize and get results.

At the same time that 9to5 was getting its act together, the feminist movement was surging. Office workers felt empowered. They demonstrated, came up with a “Bill of Rights,” made demands, and sometimes won. “It was as if the wallpaper came alive,” says one of the film’s interviewees.

Other cities took note of 9to5, and branches sprang up in Atlanta, Chicago, San Francisco, New York, and other cities. Even Walter Cronkite took note. The activities of the Cleveland branch caught the eye of Jane Fonda and inspired the blockbuster comedy “9to5” (1980), with its eponymous hit song.

The movement seemed unstoppable. But then Ronald Reagan was elected president and in 1981 initiated a wave of union-busting when he fired striking air-traffic controllers. And an anti-Equal Rights Amendment, anti-feminist backlash spearheaded by Phyllis Schlafly stifled the progress for women’s equality.

From "9to5: The Story of a Movement." Richard Bermack

Had the 9to5 movement punched out the clock for the last time?

In their previous documentary, the Oscar-winning “American Factory” (2019), Reichert and Bognar focus on a single workplace’s struggle to unionize against a new Chinese owner. It unfolds suspensefully in an observational as-it-happened style. In the new film they have broadened their scope, following the development of an organization over the years and fitting it into the context of the feminist and civil rights movements. Consequently, the style is more staid, relying on conventional devices such as archival footage and interviews with the key figures involved.

Though less dynamic and dramatic, “9to5″ lucidly reveals the significance of this powerful pre-#MeToo movement, the impact of which has been largely overlooked. The efforts of these pioneers made progress for equality possible, but the current disparity in wages — not to mention the misogynist poison from the Internet and political and religious figures — proves that the work has barely begun.

