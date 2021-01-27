Independent Spirit Awards expand to television

There has been an interesting development at the Independent Spirit Awards. Beginning this year, the nonprofit arts organization that produces the annual telecast, called Film Independent, is featuring a few TV categories including Best New Scripted Series, Best Male Performance, and Best Female Performance. The nominees were announced this week, and the telecast will air on April 22, three nights before the Oscars (instead of the usual evening before).

For a movie to qualify as independent, it must have had a budget under $22.5 million. But the eligibility rules for independent TV series are a little less clear. In an interview with Variety, Film Independent president Josh Welsh said the TV nominees must have “original provocative subject matter, unique voice and diversity.” That sounds good, but it also sounds rather vague. Also, only first-year shows — which have to have run in 2020 — can be considered, which will avoid the repetitions that dog the Emmys and the Golden Globes.