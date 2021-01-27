Independent Spirit Awards expand to television

There has been an interesting development at the Independent Spirit Awards. Beginning this year, the nonprofit arts organization that produces the annual telecast, called Film Independent, is featuring a few TV categories including Best New Scripted Series, Best Male Performance, and Best Female Performance. The nominees were announced this week, and the telecast will air on April 22, three nights before the Oscars (instead of the usual evening before).
For a movie to qualify as independent, it must have had a budget under $22.5 million. But the eligibility rules for independent TV series are a little less clear. In an interview with Variety, Film Independent president Josh Welsh said the TV nominees must have “original provocative subject matter, unique voice and diversity.” That sounds good, but it also sounds rather vague. Also, only first-year shows — which have to have run in 2020 — can be considered, which will avoid the repetitions that dog the Emmys and the Golden Globes.
I can see the small, intimate approach in most of the nominees. Those vying for New Scripted Series are HBO’s “I May Destroy You,” Apple TV+’s “Little America,” Amazon’s “Small Axe,” Hulu’s “A Teacher,” and Netflix’s “Unorthodox.” I admired all of them, and I can understand how their singular visions appealed to the voters — even if they ran on wealthy streaming services.
The male acting nominees are Conphidance in “Little America,” Adam Ali in “Little America,” Nicco Annan in “P-Valley,” Amit Rahav in “Unorthodox,” and Harold Torres in “ZeroZeroZero.” The female nominees are Elle Fanning in “The Great,” Shira Haas in “Unorthodox,” Abby McEnany in “Work in Progress,” Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in “Never Have I Ever,” and Jordan Kristine Seamón, “We Are Who We Are.”
