A long night’s journey in ‘Malcolm & Marie’

That’s one of the questions that runs like an electric wire through “Malcolm & Marie,” a two-hander written and directed by Sam Levinson. Scripted, filmed, and edited during the pandemic, “Malcolm & Marie” premieres on Netflix Feb. 5.

What do creative artists owe their muses? When you borrow from the personal story of a loved one, as countless writers have done from time immemorial, what is your obligation?

When filmmaker Malcolm (John David Washington) and his girlfriend, Marie (Zendaya), arrive back home late one night, Malcolm is still basking in the kudos that flowed his way at the premiere of his new movie.

But when Malcolm spoke at the premiere, he forgot to thank Marie, a former addict whose struggles formed the basis for his movie. That oversight triggers an intense reckoning for the couple as they wrestle with questions about their relationship as well as the tricky connection between life and art.

Both Washington (”BlacKkKlansman,” “Tenet”) and Levinson (”Assassination Nation,’' HBO’s “Euphoria”) know the Hollywood milieu of “Malcolm & Marie” well: The former is the son of Denzel Washington, the latter is the son of director Barry Levinson.

The Globe spoke recently by Zoom with Washington and Levinson.

Q. John David, after the screening you said that you initially had no idea of the way into Malcolm as a character. What was the way you eventually found?

Washington: What it needs is honesty, what it needs is your lived-in experience: That’s what I was realizing I had to do for this. I had to really dig deep and call upon memories that I’d maybe forgotten or pushed down. I had to bring a real truth and reality that I’ve experienced to the words that were so brilliantly put together. It really was a challenge to myself to really strip down all the things that I’m comfortable with, and ask myself are you willing to make yourself uncomfortable to bring out this kind of truth that Sam helped me navigate with the words he wrote.

Levinson: [The film] is about partnership and the importance of understanding and listening to critique as to how you can be a better partner, and the growth that can come out of that. And that if you don’t listen you can end up creating a world around you that is entirely fictional, that kills you not just as a person but also as an artist.

Washington: One of the greatest fears for me and some people I know is just not being recognized, going through your life not being truly recognized as a human, acknowledged or being loved by someone. I think that’s the relationship, that’s what’s going on in this film, in the way that he doesn’t think, on the biggest night of their lives, [about] how the movie was birthed.

Zendaya and John David Washington in "Malcolm & Marie." NETFLIX © 2021

Q. Are there particular performance challenges in playing a complex and hyper-verbal and self-conscious guy as opposed to playing someone who might not examine his own actions and his own psyche quite as clearly? Also, Malcolm is capable of great cruelty in some of the things he says to Marie.

Washington: Very much so. I noticed the same thing. That was extremely difficult for me. I don’t deal with conflict that way. It’s a total departure of who I am. But in some ways I wish I had his ability to articulate his feelings the way he does. I do appreciate how vulnerable he is, his ability to cry in front of his woman. I really don’t cry in real life. So those challenges presented themselves; that was part of the fear and anxiety and the joy and the hankering to play this character, because of those characteristics of Malcolm. As far as [playing] someone who’s as expressive as Malcolm, the challenge is always the “Why?” Why is this person like that? It always has to be driven by something.

Q. Sam, can you talk about the challenges of making a movie in the middle of a pandemic? And why did you decide to make the film in black-and-white?

Levinson: It certainly wasn’t easy to do. A lot of credit goes to our producers: consulting with epidemiologists, implementing our safety protocols. During the quarantine period, we were all in separate units on a ranch. Finding the actual location was quite difficult, because the state of California was shut down at that time. Production design stuff, set dressing: Logistically, it was difficult to pull off.

What was tough and also exciting was: How do we tell a story that has a certain amount of tension and suspense and emotionality with the limited resources? So we have two actors, one location, and essentially it’s one long scene, with little cigarette or music breaks. I didn’t look at it that it needs to be a three-act structure. It was more of a Socratic dialogue where one character starts to stake a position on something, and the other character just starts to pull apart the threads to see if that’s true or that’s honest. And throughout the movie they dig a little bit deeper into their work, their life, and their relationship, to try to arrive at some kind of deeper meaning about who they are to one another.

In terms of the black-and-white: It is deeply inspired by some of the films I loved from the ’40s, ’50s and ’60s. When we watched some of these pieces, we noticed that every single actor was white. And that by the time Black actors were starting to get opportunities in this business, black-and-white had fallen out of fashion. Now, Spike Lee has shot movies in black-and-white with people of color; Charles Burnett, “Killer of Sheep” [1978]. It’s certainly been done before. But because this film is about Hollywood, it’s about the industry, it felt like an interesting way to kind of reclaim that golden age of Hollywood and some of the iconography of it, and frame it in a new lens.

Q. Were you conscious of the pitfalls involved in being a white writer and filmmaker creating a story about people of color that addresses racial issues, such as when Malcolm discusses how the work of Black filmmakers is almost invariably seen as “political”?

Levinson: One hundred percent. Whenever someone is writing about someone who doesn’t share their race, their gender, their orientation, there’s a higher standard it will be judged by. And I think rightfully so, because too often, people come up short.

Because of the power of film, and what it means to us individually and collectively — how it can create empathy, how it can help us understand what life is like for another person — it’s important that if you’re going to do something that you do it right. That’s part of the reason why every day I’d call [Zendaya], I’d call J.D., we’d discuss it. We just went through every single beat, every single line, and made sure that it felt real and honest.

Interview was edited and condensed.

Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.