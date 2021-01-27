Louie Gibbs is about to release his debut album, with help from some first-class musicians. He’s 9.

Chores or not, when quarantine started this songwriter got to work. “I challenged myself to write a song a week,” he says. “It’s been going well.”

“It was either ‘I’m Not Doing it’ — which I’ve now made a better song — or ‘Now We’re Leaving This Place,’” recalls Louie, now 9. The latter was about his family’s move from Indiana to Northampton in 2017. And the former? “At the time, I was saying ‘ no war’ but when I repolished it, it’s about: I don’t want to do chores,” Louie explains.

When Louie Phipps was about 5 years old, he wrote his first song.

It’s been going better than well, actually.

Next month, the third-grader will release his debut album, “Louie Phipps & Friends: We Are Together,” with some 20 grown-up professionals — including former “Live From Here” radio host Chris Thile, a four-time Grammy winner and 22-time Grammy nominee; Thile’s Punch Brothers bandmate, Grammy-winner Chris “Critter” Eldridge; musician and Grammy-nominated producer Anand Nayak from nearby Florence; and Northampton’s one-man-band, Matt Lorenz, who performs as The Suitcase Junket.

Louie wants the proceeds to go toward protecting the environment — a theme of many of his songs — so his parents, Gabe Phipps and Annie Salsich, helped him find Sunrise Movement.

“Poor Chickadee,” for example, is about a bird caught in a forest fire; “To Save Our Nation” is about pollution.

Two singles from the album are out now via Louie’s Bandcamp. Proceeds from those went to the voting advocacy group Fair Fight.

The idea for the album started when “Live From Here” held a Twitter open mic last spring. (Formerly “A Prairie Home Companion,” the show was canceled in June.) “We were just, ‘What the heck?’ We sent in two or three” songs, Louie says.

The show retweeted some Louie originals, including “Hurricane Kind of Day,” and “Berry Bushes.”

Thile then invited Louie to be a guest on the radio show virtually, and he recorded himself playing over Louie for a de facto duet. That “gave us the idea to invite other musicians to create de facto recordings with Louie, leaning almost entirely on Louie’s songbook,” says Gabe Phipps.

To their surprise, most said yes.

The collaborations are “pandemic-spawned,” Gabe says. “I think once lockdown began [the musicians] were cooped-up and looking for some sort of creative outlet, a way of connecting.”

Salsich adds, “I’ve been so amazed by the generosity of these adult professionals. The amount of time, their spirit, their outreach to Louie — it’s really amazing to see.”

Some artists on the album are family friends or acquaintances. Others, like Lorenz, were approached by e-mail.

“I’d already been a great fan of The Suitcase Junket — he actually signed my Charlie Brown book” at a concert, Louie says.

Lorenz remembers meeting Louie at that concert, and again at Northampton’s Downtown Sounds where “Louie was hanging out with a ukulele, playing and singing some songs. I remember being impressed with the honesty and clarity of his voice,” he says.

It “wasn’t long after that he reached out about collaborating. Seemed like fun, and it was,” Lorenz says.

Here’s the thing: You can’t help but smile when talking to Louie. Like any precocious 9-year-old, he can come across at times like a miniature adult. (“This guy sings with me on a song,” he kids with his father, like a thirtysomething joking with his old man.)

“You might call him an old soul,” Nayak says. “He’s articulate, courteous, and more disciplined about his craft than most. . . . Once I heard the songs, I was sold.”

Louie takes online music lessons from Eldridge — 2019 Americana Music Association Instrumentalist of the Year, guitarist and singer with the Punch Brothers, and former house guitarist on “Live From Here,” among other gigs.

“I started giving Louie lessons this summer after hearing him on an episode of ‘Live From Here.’ It was just so clear that he loved music and songs and had a natural gift for creating both,” says Eldridge, who has worked with Paul Simon, Marcus Mumford, Justin Timberlake, T-Bone Burnett, and Fiona Apple, among others.

Louie’s “relationship to music seems to come completely from within,” he says. “There is a courageousness, but also matter-of-factness to how he approaches music that many adult musicians could learn from.”

Louie Phipps with his parents, Annie Salsich and Gabe Phipps. Matthew Cavanaugh for The Boston Globe

Nature is a big theme in Louie’s songs, specifically birds.

“I’ve been writing a lot of bird songs. I have 10 now. I’m thinking of using those songs to make a short EP,” Louie says.

“‘Red-tailed Hawk,’ I wrote that because almost every day this red-tailed hawk will fly by my window.”

“I think he has a nest nearby,” Gabe says.

“Or she,” Louie corrects.

When Louie was 3, he picked up a plastic Elmo ukulele and started singing. “We were visiting extended family — maybe 20 of us in this house. Louie started freestyling a song about a bug. . . . Everybody just kind of stopped in their tracks and was listening — but it went on for a long time, it was a good 10-minute song,” recalls his dad, with a laugh.

Now a grizzled vet at age 9, Louie says he’s “had a lot of performances. My first one was at a pizza place. I did the talent show [in kindergarten]. Then in first grade, an open mic at Cafe Evolution; I wasn’t as nervous there. And then came another talent show.”

Before the pandemic, Louie even busked a stint in Northampton. While his parents were wary, they agreed to let him do it.

“I wasn’t nervous 1 percent, actually,” Louie says. “What I think actually comforted me is that I don’t know these people a bit, so if they hate me, who cares?”

While they both love music, neither of Louie’s parents plays an instrument or sings.

“Honestly, I don’t know where it comes from. It blows me away,” Salsich says. “When I’m hearing the lyrics and chords he created from his mind, I’m like, ‘Wait you made that?’ He just has it in him.”

A painter, Gabe Phipps teaches at Westfield State University. Salsich is a consultant on juvenile justice reforms.

Louie’s always been a word lover, his mother says. He also writes poetry and has started a novel, “although I think I might give up on it because I’m beginning to realize that it’s too much like ‘Harry Potter,’” Louie says.

Louie says his love of music was sparked by listening to his father’s records. “My dad would play a lot of music around the house, all genres.” The Beatles, Talking Heads, Johnny Cash, and Miles Davis are among Louie’s favorites. He keeps “a whole white binder that’s bursting with my cover songs,” from Cash to Bob Dylan.

He says that writing his own songs is easier than performing covers. Instead of learning new chords, “I could take the chords that I already knew, and was already good at, so the song would sound perfect.

“Well, maybe not amazingly sounding,” Louie says, “but perfect to my ears.”

Learn more at https://louiephipps.bandcamp.com. Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. She tweets @laurendaley1.