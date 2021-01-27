‘Moved to Act’ at the Multicultural Arts Center gathers images of protest

“We wanted to have photographs and photographers from all identities,” said co-curator Ellen Feldman. “We wanted all kinds of protests represented.”

When you click the link to enter the virtual version of “Moved to Act,” a new exhibition at the Multicultural Arts Center in Cambridge, it’s hard to know where to look first. There are four walls, each covered with photographs of protest. There are images of laughter, sadness, anger, desperation, and above all, people crying out in hopes of being seen.

“Two Nations,” Standing Rock Movement, Cannon Ball, N.D., 2016-17. Amber Bracken

Feldman and co-curator Marky Kauffmann began working on “Moved to Act” in 2018. Their idea was to get people motivated to vote in time for the 2020 election. But as 2020 unraveled, the purpose — and the contents — of the exhibition expanded.

Now encompassing “a multitude of different actions around the country,” the exhibition conveys “the importance of acting in whatever way possible to improve our society,” said Feldman, a Cambridge-based photographer. Comprising 46 images from 41 photographers, it’s a collection that’s meant to be galvanizing.

“Moved to Act” has changed dramatically since its first outing in September 2018 at the Davis Orton Gallery in New York. The version hanging in Cambridge includes images from the September 2019 climate strike, later iterations of the March for Science, and the George Floyd protests in June, to name a few.

As the show’s contents have changed over the past two years, so has the way it has been received.

“Now, I think everybody who goes to the exhibit or sees it online recognizes the importance of the work that we are showing,” said Kauffmann. “I don’t know whether that would have been the case, like three or four years ago.”

And the artists’ work in documenting protest is not done. Now is not the time to be complacent, said Feldman. “All of us who are artists, and citizens, can figure out ways to participate in either a minor or a major way, in what will be coming over the next two and four years.”

"Mother and Daughter," Women’s March, Washington, D.C., 2017 Natalie Obermaier

A photo of a little girl with arms wrapped around her mother’s shoulders at the 2017 Women’s March in Washington, D.C., installed on the gallery’s center wall, is one of the curators’ favorites.

“There’s a universality to it — to all of this,” said Kauffmann. “You can’t see their faces in the photograph, so they just become every mother and daughter that went to that March together. And isn’t that what we want? To see ourselves in art? And to figure out how to get along.”

MOVED TO ACT

Through Feb. 28. The show is available online, and in person by appointment, curated by Marky Kauffmann and Ellen Feldman. Presented by Multicultural Arts Center. www.multiculturalartscenter.org/

Natachi Onwuamaegbu can be reached at natachi.onwuamaegbu@globe.com.