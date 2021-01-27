Hill Holliday is leaving downtown Boston to join sister agency MullenLowe in the Seaport

Hill Holliday will leave behind a bigger space: about 80,000 square feet across three floors in the 53 State St. tower also known as Exchange Place. Likewise, MullenLowe and IPG ad-planning affiliate Mediahub plan to occupy less space than the 75,000 square feet they used at 40 Broad St.

Hill Holliday is making plans to leave the Financial District to join sister agency MullenLowe in the Seaport District, at 2 Drydock Ave., after signing a sublease for 57,000 square feet with its parent company, Interpublic Group. The 13-story building, dubbed Two Drydock, is still under construction, near the Summer Street entrance to the Raymond L. Flynn industrial park.

Two of Boston’s biggest advertising agencies have been under the same corporate umbrella for 20 years. Now, they’re going to be under the same roof as well.

The smaller offices at Two Drydock reflect in part the changing nature of the workplace, a trend that will only accelerate once the COVID-19 pandemic ends. Far more employees will work remotely on one or more days after this grand work-from-home experiment proved that ― in many cases ― it can be done effectively. White-collar employers such as MullenLowe and Hill Holliday will need less office space as a result.

About 300 employees at Hill Holliday and media-planning group Trilia will be based at Two Drydock by year’s end, joining 500-plus at MullenLowe and Mediahub.

Hill Holliday chief executive Karen Kaplan said she had been weighing different options, including other high-rise towers or staying put at 53 State, in advance of the agency’s lease expiring at the end of 2021. Then COVID-19 hit, and changed her game plan.

Suddenly, her employees had different priorities for where they wanted to work. Chief among them: new, customizable construction and a smaller building with fewer floors and tenants. Being in a tall tower close to the MBTA no longer seemed as important, she said.

Meanwhile, roughly half of the 115,000 square feet that Interpublic Group had leased from Two Drydock developer Skanska became available. The lease, signed in 2019, was initially meant just for MullenLowe and Mediahub.

Kaplan said the opportunity to be in a new building was too good to pass up. IPG gives tremendous autonomy to its various agencies, allowing them to run as standalone businesses, although they often share buildings in other cities. (Weber Shandwick, an IPG-owned public relations agency, was a neighbor of MullenLowe’s at 40 Broad.)

Kaplan said she liked the industrial environment of the Drydock area, and the creative community that has emerged nearby at the massive Innovation and Design Building.

“We were looking for something a little bit different,” she said. “This just fit the bill.”

MullenLowe had hoped to move in last summer, before the pandemic slowed the construction timetable and kept the ad agency’s workers at home. Now, a more likely move-in date will be sometime this summer.

President Kelly Fredrickson said there will be fewer offices set aside for specific individuals at Two Drydock. Her office, for example, will also double as a conference room. Much of the workplace furniture will be movable, to reflect the needs of the day.

One big unanswered question both agencies face: transportation. The Silver Line bus is nearby, and the building is expected to have shuttles to South Station and North Station. Parking is typically less expensive in that area than in downtown, but the days of $6-per-day spaces on the waterfront are long gone.

A research arm of energy giant Shell leased two lower floors in 2019. It’s not yet clear who else might join them in the offices at Two Drydock: Russ DeMartino, an executive vice president at Skanska, said he’s excited about the interest in the building, but has no new leases to report.

Like many businesses in Boston, Hill Holliday and MullenLowe are still sorting out just how many people will be reporting to the office on any given day once the pandemic has subsided. But they know all their employees won’t be coming in every day.

“They want to be connected with their peers,” Fredrickson said. “They want to have those [in-person] moments because it does fuel innovation and creativity. But they’re not signing up, saying I want to commute to Boston five days a week.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.