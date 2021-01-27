fb-pixel Skip to main content
BIRD SIGHTINGS

Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Updated January 27, 2021, 15 minutes ago

Recent sightings (through Jan. 19) as reported to Mass Audubon.

An ash-throated flycatcher, a Townsend’s warbler, and a black-headed gull continued along the canal in Sagamore.

A Western tanager continued to visit a feeder in Brewster.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a sooty shearwater, a Thayer’s Iceland gull, a Northern fulmar, 2 Pacific loons, an Atlantic puffin, 21 common murres, 5 thick-billed murres, a black guillemot, 12 Iceland gulls, and a lesser black-backed gull.

Other sightings around the Cape included 7 black vultures in Bourne, Eastern phoebes in Falmouth and Harwich, 40 common redpolls in Sandwich, 2 American woodcocks in Mashpee, 2 blue-winged teal at Mill Pond in Barnstable and/or Mill Pond in Marston’s Mills, 10 ruddy turnstones and 25 common redpolls at Seagull Beach in Yarmouth, a Baltimore oriole in Dennis, 3 chipping sparrows in Harwich, and orange-crowned warblers in Chatham and Harwich.

Evening grosbeaks continued in Wellfleet, including 37 at Walker Conservation Area, where 2 rusty blackbirds were also seen.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.


