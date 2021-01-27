Bird sightings on Cape Cod

An ash-throated flycatcher, a Townsend’s warbler, and a black-headed gull continued along the canal in Sagamore.

Recent sightings (through Jan. 19) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a sooty shearwater, a Thayer’s Iceland gull, a Northern fulmar, 2 Pacific loons, an Atlantic puffin, 21 common murres, 5 thick-billed murres, a black guillemot, 12 Iceland gulls, and a lesser black-backed gull.

Other sightings around the Cape included 7 black vultures in Bourne, Eastern phoebes in Falmouth and Harwich, 40 common redpolls in Sandwich, 2 American woodcocks in Mashpee, 2 blue-winged teal at Mill Pond in Barnstable and/or Mill Pond in Marston’s Mills, 10 ruddy turnstones and 25 common redpolls at Seagull Beach in Yarmouth, a Baltimore oriole in Dennis, 3 chipping sparrows in Harwich, and orange-crowned warblers in Chatham and Harwich.

Evening grosbeaks continued in Wellfleet, including 37 at Walker Conservation Area, where 2 rusty blackbirds were also seen.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.



