Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman chosen to recite poem at Super Bowl LV

Her poem will be about three honorary captains — a COVID ICU nurse, a Marine veteran, and a Los Angeles educator — who represent the people who “continue to care for, heal and support those in need during this pandemic,” the NFL said in a statement.

Mere days after reading “The Hill We Climb” at President Biden’s inauguration , Gorman, the 22-year-old poet, Harvard graduate, and cultural “supernova,” is slated to recite another composition, this time virtually, for Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7.

Amanda Gorman is not done taking over the world.

The pre-recorded performance will be broadcast on CBS and at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs matchup.

The announcement comes on the heels of some other news about Gorman.

The Los Angeles native also recently signed with one of the world’s biggest modeling agencies: IMG Models. Gorman reached a deal with the company, which represents fashion heavyweights and entertainment icons Gisele Bundchen, Kate Moss, and Chrissy Teigen, on Monday, according to CNN and the Hollywood Reporter. The partnership will seek out endorsements and editorial opportunities for Gorman in the fashion and beauty world.

Gorman first expressed a love for politics several years ago — she hopes to run for president one day. And her literary talents and poise have enamored Twitter users, TV hosts (Anderson Cooper and Ellen DeGeneres), and Broadway celebrities (Lin-Manuel Miranda), along with millions of Americans who heard her poetry at the inauguration Jan. 20.

Still, fashion is a new realm for Gorman, the youngest inaugural poet in history. She has yet to comment publicly on the IMG news but told Vogue about her love of fashion in a recent interview.

“[Fashion] has so much meaning to me, and it’s my way to lean into the history that came before me and all the people supporting me,” she said.

Top model and fellow L.A. native Gigi Hadid congratulated Gorman on joining IMG by posting the news to her Instagram story with the caption, “WERK @AMANDASCGORMAN @IMGMODELS FAAAAAAM ! MAJOR.”

Gorman’s style has drawn attention since Jan. 20. Her Inauguration Day look came complete with a yellow, double-breasted coat from Italian designer Miuccia Prada and a red satin Prada headband. Oprah Winfrey gifted her the jewelry she wore from New York-based brand Of Rare Origin and the Greek jewelry maker Nikos Koulis. Since then, Gorman has sported a Chanel tweed jacket, white trousers, and hair bead accessories on various television appearances.

The Harvard graduate’s forthcoming books, “Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem” and “The Hill We Climb and Other Poems,” are currently at the top of Amazon’s bestseller list.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.