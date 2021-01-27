Pet-friendly places to stay in New England

No one beats Kimpton Hotels’ bend-over-backward welcome to pets. “Furry, feathery, or scaly,” they say; all pets are wanted, with no extra fee and with no size, weight, or breed restrictions. They’ll provide beds, food, and water bowls, along with a list of nearby pet-friendly restaurants and parks. Some properties even have a Director of Pet Relations on site, who may greet your pets upon arrival. New England properties include Kimpton Nine Zero and Kimpton Onyx in Boston, Kimpton Marlowe in Cambridge, and Kimpton Taconic in Manchester, Vt.

The lush Lamb and Lion Inn in Barnstable is consistently ranked as a top pet-friendly inn; Yankee magazine named it the number one pet-friendly property in New England, and CNN called it one of the top 12 in the world. There’s a $25 a day fee, and some restrictions, including a 40-pound weight limit during peak season, and no more than two dogs in a room. No puppies, either; dogs must be at least a year old. But our dog will love it here, with four acres to explore, and inn owners who can point you to all the dog-friendly spots on the Cape (even a whale-watching excursion that welcomes dogs)! Complimentary pet sheets, towels, and water bowls are available, too.

The sleek, sophisticated Delamar Hotels throw out a big, friendly doggie welcome mat for your four-legged traveling companion. Dogs under 100 pounds are welcome and receive beds, water bowls with bottled water, and a special treat upon arrival. Knowledgeable staff are on hand to direct you to groomers, walking trails, pet-friendly restaurants and parks, even doggie massage therapists. They allow two dogs per room and charge a fee of $50 per dog, per night, a hefty fee but a portion of it is donated to a local animal charity. New England properties include Delamar Greenwich Harbor, Delamar West Hartford, and Delamar Southport.

Inn by the Sea, Cape Elizabeth, Maine. Peter Ogilvie

Two other properties are also on our top list of animal-loving standouts. The Inn by the Sea, a luxury oceanfront resort in Cape Elizabeth, welcomes dogs at no extra charge. Beach towels, blankets, and healthy doggie treats are provided. Dogs are welcome in the fireplace lounge; there’s a special dog menu, too. Within the next couple of months, the inn will restart its foster dog program. The on-site foster program with Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland has resulted in 156 shelter dogs being adopted by guests.

Why shouldn’t you and your favorite canine pals enjoy plush lodgings and water views? Check out the Woof Cottages on Nantucket, also home to Bailey, the Pet Concierge. The friendly Black Lab and Brittany Spaniel mix is often around to greet arriving guests, and you can e-mail him in advance with questions on where to go and what to do while on the island. Complimentary beds, bowls, and treats are provided. There’s a $59 per night fee for up to two dogs.

Finally, check out these other New England pet-friendly packages. Phineas Swan in Montgomery, Vt., offers a Pet Perfect Ski package that includes discounts on lift tickets to Jay Peak and walking your dog while you’re on the slopes; White Mountain Hotel in North Conway, N.H., has a Bed and a Bone Club package; XV Beacon in Boston offers a Dazzle your Dog package, and 16 Bay View in Camden, Maine, welcomes dogs “with open paws.”

