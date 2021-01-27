‘Things will never be as they were before.’ An expert offers 12 COVID-era air travel trends and predictions

However one airline marketing consultant who has worked with several major airlines, and, since the spring, has devoted his time to analyzing COVID-19 and flying, doesn’t see normal travel in our future. In a report released earlier this month, Dirk Singer of SimpliFlying said there are new practices that have gone into effect since the pandemic began, including testing, that are likely here to stay.

As vaccines slowly roll out, there’s hope that by summer and fall air travel will make a healthy and welcome comeback. If countries are able to reopen borders and lockdowns become less prevalent, a return to pre-pandemic travel could become more reality than fantasy.

“We found that things will never be as they were before,” Singer said on the phone from England. “And the age of the pandemics is here. I’m sure you saw the report from the World Health Organization that said this isn’t the big one, and the big one, whatever it is, will be more deadly. When the worst of COVID is over, whenever that is, the issues of health and safety will not disappear from travel.”

Based on what has emerged since the pandemic began, Singer and SimpliFlying put together a list of a dozen trends and predictions of what travelers can expect.

The new flight shaming

Up until last year, flight shaming was strictly focused on the aviation industry’s impact on the environment. Now it’s about the impact of spreading the virus.

“You can look back to the middle ages and see that disease is spread by the mobility of infectious people,” Singer said. “There’s obviously been a growing awareness of travel and the spread of coronavirus, so what you’re starting to see is a broad majority of people who think that international travel during a pandemic is not an acceptable thing to do.”

In Canada flight shaming has been intense. A number of political officials resigned after it was discovered they traveled, including one who traveled to address a family medical emergency in Greece.

The new strains change everything

When a more contagious COVID-19 variant emerged in England late last year, borders were quickly shut to UK visitors and testing requirements for those arriving from England became more rigorous. Mutations from South Africa, Brazil, and now California are also causing additional border closures as countries struggle to keep ahead of the pandemic. Israel, which leads the world in vaccinating its population, closed its two international airports this week in order to keep the more contagious variants out of the country.

Travel bans are popular (for now)

A survey in England found that a majority of the population supports travel bans for incoming international visitors. In Canada, 87 percent of those polled support a total ban on international travel until COVID-19 transmissions are significantly lower.

Singer said when forced to choose between travel bans and lockdowns, people will likely choose the bans.

“If you tell people ‘You can go to restaurants, concerts, and sporting events, but you can’t travel internationally anymore,’ or, ‘You can travel internationally, but we might be thinking of going into lockdown as a result,’ I think most people would rather ban international travel then go back into lockdown,” Singer said. “International travel isn’t a part of your daily life, where as going to restaurants and events definitely is, at least it was up until last year.”

Bans will get tougher before they start to loosen

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was contemplating closing that country’s borders in order to keep variants out. This week, President Biden reimposed an entry ban on nearly all non-US travelers who have been in Brazil, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and 26 countries in Europe that allow travel across open borders. South Africa was added to that list as well.

In a Jan. 19 tweet, White House press secretary Jen Psaki wrote, “We plan to strengthen public health measures around international travel in order to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

Travel restrictions will be the last to go

“I’m not sure what kind of appetite there’s going to be to roll these [travel] restrictions back in a hurry,” Singer said. “People are looking at countries like New Zealand or Taiwan, or to a lesser extent, places like Vietnam or South Korea, and are seeing life carry on much as it was before. They want that as well.”

The recovery will be patchy

Because the rate of vaccination will vary between countries and COVID-19 variants continue to emerge, Singer said he doesn’t see a precise date when travel can resume in any consistent way. He said it’s possible that international air travel in the summer of 2021 could look much the way it did in 2020, with just a modest improvement. He expects recovery will be more robust on short-haul routes. It could also be the case that vaccinated seniors will be the first group to help revive the fortunes of the sagging travel industry.

A worker cleans inside a Batik Air Airbus plane while transiting at the Sukarno-Hatta airport in Tangerang. ADEK BERRY/AFP via Getty Images

Biosafety measures will outweigh on-time performance

Over the past year, the emphasis for airlines has been on safety over flight turn-around time. That’s been easy to maintain because airlines have grounded large swaths of their fleets and cut flights because of decreased demand. But the SimpliFlying report predicts that many of those sanitation measures will continue post-pandemic. Trust in an airline’s cleaning procedures will be just as important as on-time performance.

Testing is here to stay

“What will be important is the three S’s: Safety, sanitation, and sustainable business.” Singer said. “Safety is self-evident. Sanitation is biosafety. People will want to know that they’re not going to get sick. Quite honestly, they want to know they’re not sitting beside potential infectious people, and testing is one way that airlines can keep their business sustainable.”

Singer said that he expects that the new pandemic health protocols and screening measures will become de rigueur, much like increased security after 9/11. While the vaccines are intended to stop people from contracting the virus, it’s not yet clear how well they stop transmission. Therefore testing will be a necessity.

Vaccines may allow you to skip quarantines

In what may become a standard for international travel, the Seychelles is now allowing visitors who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 to visit the 115-island nation without quarantining. In order to skip the quarantine, travelers must present a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours of travel and an authentic certificate from their national health authority as evidence they’ve received both doses of the vaccine. The new entry requirements come as the Seychelles takes steps to become the first nation to vaccinate its entire population.

A first-responder fills out a form after receiving the vaccine. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

There will be a vaccine hierarchy in travel

According to Singer, the efficacy of vaccines could dictate how travelers are treated, or even which countries they are allowed to visit. Vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca, which all performed well in trials, are being used in most Western countries. Then there is the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, and the Chinese Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines. Sinopharm has shown good results, with close to 80 percent efficacy and is currently being rolled out in the UAE and Bahrain as well as China. But Sinovac has a disappointing 50.4 percent efficacy rate, barely enough to get regulatory approval. Yet Sinovac is in circulation in a number of countries, such as Indonesia, Turkey, and Brazil.

“We could see a situation where someone flies in to the US with a vaccine that was not FDA approved and there will be extra hoops for that person to jump through in order to visit,” Singer said.

The age of the pandemics is here

“Health passports with vaccination and health records will be an important part of travel going forward,” the report reads. “And the lesson that will be taken from COVID is that governments need to act early, so expect calls for the borders to slam shut at the smallest sign of any possible pandemic.”

Environmental and health issues will merge

Although travel shaming has shifted from the environment to the spread of coronavirus, expect to see the two issues merge in the very near future.

“A more powerful argument would be that global warming will make diseases more prevalent,” Singer said. “It’s humans encroaching on natural habitats, which makes zoonotic diseases even more prevalent. Those diseases are then swiftly carried throughout the world. If an environmental campaign framed it that way it would be a very powerful argument.”

Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Chris_Muther.