Where to celebrate love, when to book that around-the-globe cruise, and how to soothe tired traveler muscles

Take your sweetheart for a romantic getaway to Rhode Island’s Brenton Hotel, a new luxury boutique hotel located in Newport harbor. The Suite for Your Sweet Romance Package features a stay in a 1,200-square-foot two-bedroom suite, daily in-room breakfast for two, a personally curated bar with your favorite drinks, and a $200 credit for dinner at the White Horse Tavern — said to be America’s oldest tavern. Rates start at $879 per night. A bit too much? Enjoy the Gilded Age Romance Package (starting at $270 per night), which includes a bespoke Gilded Age cocktail (the French 75), a copy of “Theophilus North” (Thornton Wilder’s love letter to Newport), and late check-out. Both packages are good through Feb. 28, based on availability. The hotel has 57 rooms and suites that evoke the feeling of being on an extravagant yacht. 401-849-3100, brentonhotel.com/special-offers

Advertisement

Take your sweetie to this Boston hotel

Enjoy an intimate dinner in your own suite or a romantic overnight stay with champagne and chocolates at Boston Harbor Hotel. The hotel offers two special packages from Feb. 11 to Feb. 18. The Valentine’s Private Celebration includes accommodations for two, champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries delivered to your room upon arrival, an in-room three-course dinner (with a bottle of wine) by chef Daniel Bruce for two guests, a full American breakfast for two in bed, free overnight parking, and a 4 p.m. check-out. The Romance Getaway package includes overnight accommodations for two, champagne and Seacoast Sweets chocolates, full American breakfast for two served in-room, and overnight parking. Rates start at $625; parking for both packages include one vehicle up to 6-feet, 6-inches tall. 617-439-7999, www.bhh.com

THERE

New kids’ camps on tropical islands

Amanyara resort in the Turks and Caicos Islands has partnered with Miami’s Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science to offer new kids’ camps that include hands-on science and guided experiences. The drop-in camps will run eight different weeks throughout the year beginning Feb. 11 and are geared to ages 5-10 and 11-14. In Coastal Conservation, participants will learn about mangroves, sand dunes, and local marine life, and enjoy kayaking and hiking adventures. Reef Rescue teaches kids about the science of corals and other marine life and includes snorkeling or kayaking and building a coral reef. In Sun, Moon, and Stars, children will enjoy stargazing, constellation mapping, spectroscopy, and creating moon models. Daily camp rate runs $95 per person (includes tote bag, reusable water bottle, and tickets to Miami’s Frost science museum). Room rates start at $1,750 per night. 649-941-5770, www.aman.com/resorts/amanyara

Advertisement

The trip doesn’t depart until 2023, but you can book it starting this week.

Book a trip around the world

Imagine a single trip that takes you over the equator four times, across three oceans and 14 seas, and to four continents, 33 countries, 27 islands, 61 UNESCO World Heritage sites, and 96 ports — all in six months. Not to worry, the trip doesn’t depart until 2023, but you can book it starting this week. Oceania Cruises’ 2023 Around the World in 180 Days cruise departs San Francisco Jan. 15 and takes up to 684 passengers on an epic trip, stopping in South America, Africa, Asia, and Antarctica. It includes hands-on experiences and an opportunity to attend a cultural exposition in Buenos Aires, experience Bedouin music and dancing in the Arabian Desert outside Dubai, witness a sacred Buddhist Donation Ceremony in Myanmar, and enjoy a candlelit evening at Vung Duc Cave in Vietnam’s stunning Ha Long Bay. You’ll get your choice of 64 shore excursions, a beverage package, or $6,400 shipboard credit for free. Rates start at $45,999 with the following free inclusions for all: first-class round-trip airfare from select North American gateways, pre-paid gratuities, onboard medical care, and unlimited Internet and laundry services. 855-623-2642, www.oceaniacruises.com/2023-around-the-world-cruise

Advertisement

EVERYWHERE

Soothe stiff or tired muscles

Whether you’re tackling New Year’s fitness resolutions or ramping up training for this year’s adventures, recovery proves vitally important. Try the new HotRock heated foam roller made by Oregon-based MedRock. This portable foam roller heats up to 175 degrees in just under 10 minutes and can help with blood flow, stress relief, and soothing sore and tired muscles — or even stiff muscles from sitting in a car or on a plane. The heat promotes myofascial release and massage benefits, and it just plain feels great. The HotRock weighs 2.8 pounds and the long cord stores inside the roller for easy storage and for travel. Set the temperature between 125 degrees and 175 degrees and a timer for 30 minutes to 180 minutes, after which the roller automatically shuts off (a nice feature). $179 (on sale for $89 through Valentine’s Day). 503-719-7775, medrock.com/hotrock

NiteRider’s Lumina OLED 1200 Boost headlight mounts to your handlebars or helmet and runs for up to 18 hours.

Bike lights for darker days

Daylight is hanging around slightly longer these days, but you may still need strong and reliable lights for your commute, training rides, or nighttime mountain bike adventures. NiteRider’s Lumina OLED 1200 Boost headlight mounts to your handlebars or helmet and runs for up to 18 hours (choose from five continuous light modes and four flashing modes). Set it for Walk mode (75 lumens) and you’ll get 18 hours of light, up to Boost (1200 lumens) for one hour of high illumination. The 6-ounce light charges quickly and is water/dust-resistant so it can withstand your mucky adventures. The handy OLED display lets you keep tabs on battery power (so you can adjust settings to ensure you don’t lose light midway through your activity), and view current settings, run time, and time of day. Add the Solas 250 USB taillight so you can be seen from behind. This light has two powerful LEDs that emit 250 lumens of light in four different flash or steady-state modes; it attaches to your saddle post using a durable quick-release mount. Both lights are USB rechargeable. $149.99 for the OLED 1200 Boost; $44.99 Solas 250. www.niterider.com

Advertisement

KARI BODNARCHUK

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.