Advice: I want to say the ‘L’ word

Q. I’ve been seeing someone new and things are going wonderfully. We are both really into each other, and I’ve never been more compatible with someone. We have been exclusive/official for two months, and it’s clear to me that this has real long-term potential. I am wondering when the right time is to tell a person you love them.

I feel myself on the edge of it, but I think I’ve said it too quickly in the past, so I’m trying to stay grounded. Like you’ve said in your responses to other letters, the pandemic sped up the “getting to know you” phase of dating and is really drawing out the hot sex and honeymoon feelings. However, we haven’t gotten to spend much time in each other’s social circles, so I’m reluctant to name my feelings before we’ve seen each other more around other people. It’s hard to tell what’s “normal” when we are dating during such an unprecedented time. I’d appreciate any and all perspectives when it comes to using the ‘L’ word for the first time.

– When to say

A. We’ve answered so many letters about “I love you.” They’re all different, of course. Some are about knowing you love someone but feeling insecure about how and when to say it. Others are about thinking you know, but not being sure, and then wondering if you should say it to get a sense of whether your significant other is feeling the same thing.

In your case, you feel love in the context of your bubble. That’s what you know, and that is wonderful. Enjoy it, and when you talk about your feelings, get specific. “I love what we’ve built and I can’t wait to enjoy a safer world with you.” “I’m so lucky that during this difficult time, I’ve found someone excellent for sharing hot sex and honeymoon feelings.”

Say whatever’s true.

It’s not that I want you to hold back because it’s too early. There’s no one right time for this, and as we all know, the words mean something different at four months than at five years. Right now, you don’t know how to label your feelings. That’s OK. Forget normal. If you feel the need to share, say it like you did in your letter. It was very sweet

– Meredith

READERS RESPOND

When saying “I love you” ruins a relationship, it means you just arrived at the inevitable a step or two quicker than you would have otherwise. HEYITHINK

Schedule a “watch party” on Netflix or Amazon Prime, pick a controversial film, and then talk about it afterward via Zoom. Your goal in experiencing your partner’s social circle is to get to know how they think. This usually involves hanging out with them and asking questions as well as telling them about you. Now “hanging out” is virtual. HARRISBSTONE

When you’re ready, the words will just naturally pop out of your mouth. If you’re holding them back, you’re not quite ready. OUTOFORDER

Go for it! You will either level up your relationship or you will find out that it’s already stagnant. I think you’ve got a keeper! ;-) Good luck! LOVELLAMA

