Acton man charged with 10 counts related to sexual abuse of two children

An Acton man was arrested Tuesday on 10 charges related to alleged sexual assaults on two children he knows, authorities said.

Daniel Napier, 58, was arraigned Wednesday in Concord District Court on one count of aggravated rape of child, one count of enticing a child under 16, and eight counts of indecent assault and battery on child under 14, according to a joint statement from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Acton Chief of Police Rich Burrows.

Napier’s bail was set at $10,000. He was ordered to submit to GPS monitoring and 24-hour lockdown, to have no contact with the victims or their families, to have no unsupervised contact with children under 16, and to not work or volunteer with children under 16, according to the statement.