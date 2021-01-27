Apartment building fire in Worcester leaves at least 20 residents displaced

The snowfall delayed response time and extra resources were called in when officials struck a third alarm, Dyer said.

Worcester firefighters responded to 69 West St. around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, Deputy Chief Martin Dyer said. The cause of the fire, which began on the third floor of the three-story building, is undetermined but was likely accidental, according to Dyer.

Firefighters battled a three-alarm apartment building blaze amid snowy conditions in Worcester Tuesday that displaced 21 residents and killed four pets, fire officials said.

“The weather made it harder but we put the proper systems in place to make sure we could handle it,” Dyer said.

No residents were injured in the fire and one firefighter was taken to the emergency room with a hand injury and later released, according to Dyer.

Dyer estimated the fire caused $160,000 in damages to the wood frame building, which he said was likely built in the early 20th century.

The balloon frame construction of the building caused the fire to spread quickly, Dyer said. Had the fire not begun on the third floor, it likely would’ve caused considerably more damage, he said.

“Once fire makes it into a void space, it can go anywhere, basically, and thank God the fire started on third floor so it was only going up,” Dyer said.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on twitter @charliemckenna9.

