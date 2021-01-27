Baker calls for using $1.6 billion in savings to balance state budget amid pandemic

But the Baker administration said the state will need to continue to rely on funds from its Rainy Day Fund, absent an infusion of federal aid or more tax revenue as the state emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baker’s $45.6 billion budget plan does not include any broad-based tax hikes and calls for slightly less spending than the current fiscal year that ends in June, due to lower costs in the state’s Medicaid program, state officials said Wednesday.

Girding for a potentially lengthy economic recovery, Governor Charlie Baker on Wednesday proposed taking up to $1.6 billion from savings to balance the state budget next fiscal year, while pouring more cash into education funding, emergency planning, and other areas.

State officials could tap the $3.5 billion fund for as much as $1.7 billion this year, but Baker said they’re not expecting to use more than $1.35 billion And that number is expected to be further offset by hundreds of millions more in tax receipts than the state had initially projected, according to state officials.

Should the state take up to $1.6 billion from the savings account in fiscal year 2022, Baker aides estimate the state will be left with roughly $1.1 billion — less than one-third of what it started this fiscal year with — to pad the state budget in future downturns.

Baker’s budget proposal also calls for an $198 million increase in direct local aid to schools, pushing the total to $5.481 billion.

His administration said the extra money, combined with tens of millions more in special education and charter school aid, will enable the state to “fully fund” the first of seven years in increased funding to schools called for under a landmark 2019 law.

That number, however, could change in the Legislature, where leaders had initially projected it would take at least $300 million a year in extra aid to meet the requirements under what’s known as the Student Opportunity Act. The House and Senate are expected to file and debate their own budget plans in the coming months.

Baker is also calling for doubling the budget for the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, to $4.1 million, and spending increases in other areas, including programs to address substance misuse, family shelters, and the Department of Children and Families.

The Republican governor is proposing a similar amount in additional aid to the MBTA as he had in previous years — $187 million between its operating and capital budgets. And despite twice proposing a fee increase on Uber and Lyft trips in 2020, he did not include a fee increase in this budget plan, 12 days after he vetoed a proposal lawmakers included in a $16 billion borrowing bill to hike fees on ride-hail trips.

The Legislature’s plan would have raised fees to $1.20 for trips taken by single riders, and to 40 cents for shared rides in order to encourage more carpooling. A separate surcharge would have added 20 cents for rides taken within some Greater Boston communities.

Baker said the “complicated” system was based on pre-pandemic assumptions, and argued that policy-makers need to understand “what ridership and congestion patterns are going to look like after the pandemic.”

It’s a message he included in his annual State of the Commonwealth address on Tuesday, saying officials need to adapt to “the future of work” — namely that more people will likely be working from home — and how that could affect everything from housing to transportation policy.

To further balance the budget, Baker is also proposing to again delay allowing residents to claim a charitable deduction on their state tax returns until the state no longer has to tap its savings account. He also included up to $35 million in tax revenue by legalizing sports betting, a proposal he first made two years ago and is expected to file again Wednesday.

State tax revenue has remained steady this fiscal year, even as COVID-19 and restrictions to slow its spread continue to drive thousands out of work. State officials expect to collect 3.5 percent more in tax revenue next fiscal year, which could allow them to avoid deep cuts to education, transportation, or other types of crucial spending.

The state’s current $45.9 billion spending plan leans heavily on roughly $3 billion in one-time funds, including more than $1 billion in federal aid and the withdrawal from the state’s emergency savings account.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.