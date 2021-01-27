fb-pixel Skip to main content

Boston seek to identify suspects behind two recent Dorchester street robberies

By Christine Mui Globe Correspondent,Updated January 26, 2021, 17 minutes ago

Boston police are looking to identify suspects behind two recent unarmed robberies in Dorchester, police said in a release Tuesday.

Two of the suspects, believed to be in their late teens, were captured on video fleeing the scene of the second robbery on Saturday. At 10:26 p.m., Boston police responded to the robbery in progress on Ashmont Street. Witnesses told officers that they saw two teenagers punch a man in the face repeatedly. The victim suffered facial lacerations and a contusion to his right eye. He was transported to a local hospital for evaluation, the statement said.

The suspects stole the man’s cellphone and a bag of his personal belongings before fleeing toward Pierce Street, police said. In the video, one suspect is seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie and baseball cap, and the other, a light-colored hoodie as they walk past a black Kia.

Advertisement

A week earlier, on Jan. 16, Boston police responded to a report of another unarmed robbery on Adams Street. The victim told officers that three people physically assaulted and robbed him of his cellphone, AirPods, wallet, and about $40 in cash, according to the release.

Boston police are investigating both incidents.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact detectives at (617) 343-4335.

Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.

Boston Globe video