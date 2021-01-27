Boston seek to identify suspects behind two recent Dorchester street robberies

Boston police are looking to identify suspects behind two recent unarmed robberies in Dorchester, police said in a release Tuesday.

Two of the suspects, believed to be in their late teens, were captured on video fleeing the scene of the second robbery on Saturday. At 10:26 p.m., Boston police responded to the robbery in progress on Ashmont Street. Witnesses told officers that they saw two teenagers punch a man in the face repeatedly. The victim suffered facial lacerations and a contusion to his right eye. He was transported to a local hospital for evaluation, the statement said.

The suspects stole the man’s cellphone and a bag of his personal belongings before fleeing toward Pierce Street, police said. In the video, one suspect is seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie and baseball cap, and the other, a light-colored hoodie as they walk past a black Kia.