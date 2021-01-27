Allergic reactions to the Moderna vaccine are rare, CDC study says

The report described anaphylaxis as a “severe, life-threatening allergic reaction that occurs rarely after vaccination.”

The data was contained in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report released on Jan. 22.

Ten cases of anaphylaxis, a severe allergic reaction, were detected in about 4 million people who received Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine in the United States between late December and early January, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Between Dec. 21 and Jan. 10, the report said, monitoring by the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System “detected 10 cases of anaphylaxis after administration of a reported 4,041,396 first doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine (2.5 cases per million doses administered). In nine cases, onset occurred within 15 minutes of vaccination.”

No anaphylaxis-related deaths were reported during that period, according to the CDC.

During the same period, the document said, “reports of 1,266 (0.03%) adverse events after receipt of the first dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine had been submitted to VAERS.”

Of those 1,266 events, 108 were identified for further review as possible cases of severe allergic reaction, including anaphylaxis, based on signs and symptoms.

In addition, the report said, 43 cases of non-anaphylaxis allergic reaction were classified as non-serious, with symptoms including pruritus, rash, itchy sensations in the mouth and throat, sensations of throat closure, and respiratory symptoms.

The CDC said the anaphylaxis case reports for the Moderna vaccine were “similar” to those reported for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

“For both vaccines, symptom onset after vaccination occurred quickly, usually within minutes,” the report said. “A strong female predominance of anaphylaxis case reports exists for both vaccines.”

According to the agency, many people who experienced anaphylaxis after receiving either vaccine had a history of allergies or allergic reactions, and several had suffered an anaphylaxis episode in the past.

The report made clear, however, that widespread vaccination against the virus remains paramount to protect public health.

“Widespread vaccination against COVID-19 with highly effective vaccines represents a critical tool in efforts to control the pandemic and save lives,” the report said, adding that the CDC and FDA will continue monitoring for adverse events including anaphylaxis.

The CDC also advised vaccination sites to have medical supplies on hand to treat people who experience allergic reactions after receiving their first dose.

The sites, the report said, should “have the necessary supplies and trained staff members available to manage anaphylaxis, implement post-vaccination observation periods, immediately treat persons experiencing anaphylaxis signs and symptoms with intramuscular injection of epinephrine, and transport patients to facilities where they can receive advanced medical care.”

Clinical signs of anaphylaxis include shortness of breath, nausea, dizziness, an abnormally fast heart rate, abnormally low blood pressure, and generalized hives and itching, according to the CDC.

Persons who experience an immediate allergic reaction to either the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the report said, should not receive additional doses (two doses are required weeks apart to complete the vaccination process).

Moderna says on its website that general side effects include fatigue, headache, muscle pain, joint pain, chills, nausea and vomiting, and fever.

“There is a remote chance that the Moderna COVID‑19 Vaccine could cause a severe allergic reaction,” the company site says. “A severe allergic reaction would usually occur within a few minutes to one hour after getting a dose of the Moderna COVID‑19 Vaccine.”

Pfizer says on its website that severe allergic reactions “have been reported following the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine during mass vaccination outside of clinical trials.” The site says the company is “monitoring and reviewing all reports of severe allergic reaction in coordination with health authorities.”

