Crashes close lanes on local highways

Several crashes were reported on local roadways after a winter storm left the region covered in snow Tuesday night.
The right lane on the westbound side of the Mass Pike had to be closed after a car and a tractor trailer crashed in Natick Wednesday morning. At 8:18 a.m. the Massachusetts State Police tweeted that the crash occurred before Exit 13 and there were no injuries.
#MAtraffic Crash, TT vs. car, I-90 WB, before x.13 at the 117.6 mile-marker (across from the Natick Service Plaza) in #Natick. No injuries. Right lane is closed. pic.twitter.com/P4FhPJkFd6— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 27, 2021
At 5:01 a.m. Wednesday morning MassDOT officials tweeted that a tractor trailer jackknifed on Interstate 290 in Worcester, and three left lanes on the westbound side were closed at Exit 14.
NOW: In #Worcester, three left lanes closed on I-290 WB at exit 14 due to jackknifed tractor trailer.— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) January 27, 2021
At approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday State Police troopers responded to a serious crash on Route 93 southbound at Exit 37A in Reading.
The crash occurred at the Route 93 and Route 95 cloverleaf at the Reading-Woburn line, and one victim who was seriously injured was taken to Lahey Hospital in Burlington, according to State Police spokesman David Procopio.
