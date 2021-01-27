Crashes close lanes on local highways

The right lane on the westbound side of the Mass Pike had to be closed after a car and a tractor trailer crashed in Natick Wednesday morning. At 8:18 a.m. the Massachusetts State Police tweeted that the crash occurred before Exit 13 and there were no injuries.

Several crashes were reported on local roadways after a winter storm left the region covered in snow Tuesday night.

At 5:01 a.m. Wednesday morning MassDOT officials tweeted that a tractor trailer jackknifed on Interstate 290 in Worcester, and three left lanes on the westbound side were closed at Exit 14.

At approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday State Police troopers responded to a serious crash on Route 93 southbound at Exit 37A in Reading.

Advertisement

The crash occurred at the Route 93 and Route 95 cloverleaf at the Reading-Woburn line, and one victim who was seriously injured was taken to Lahey Hospital in Burlington, according to State Police spokesman David Procopio.





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.