Dance lessons, a new scholarship, and how to overcome odds

The Salem -based Lappin Foundation is holding a virtual live screening on Feb. 8 of the film “Space Torah,” about the copy of the sacred text that astronaut Jeffrey Hoffman brought with him aboard the Space Shuttle Columbia. After the 7:30 p.m. screening, executive producer Rachel Raz and Hoffman will lead a question-and-answer session. The event is free to attend, but requires registration at lappinfoundation.org .

The Medford Public Library is hosting a series of free lessons with a local ballroom team known as Dance Caliente. The second session of the three-part series will take place on Feb. 18 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and will teach participants how to dance Bachata, which originated in the Dominican Republic. The classes are free and open to all skill levels, but participants must register in advance at www.dancecaliente.us .

The Arts League of Lowell is hosting an exhibit titled “Shelter: The Art of Caring.” The exhibit aims to give back to the community, with more than 30 participating artists donating their contributions from sales to benefit the Lowell Transitional Living Center, a shelter on Merrimack Street. All participating artists made works to fit the theme of shelter in all its forms, and local writers wrote poems and short prose to go with the art. The League will host a virtual reading of the written pieces Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. The League’s gallery is open to the public for this exhibit at 307 Market St. Wednesdays through Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. for the month of February. For more information, go to artsleagueoflowell.org.

WEST

The Discovery Museum in Acton is hosting two in-person “Icy Investigations” for curious children to learn about ice by using liquid watercolors and different salts on Feb. 4 and 6 from 12 to 2 p.m. Attendees at the Feb. 4 event will also learn about the work of Allison Crisciello, glaciologist and cofounder of Girls on Ice Canada, a science-immersion summer wilderness expedition. The drop-in event is free with admission to the museum, but requires advance registration at discoveryacton.org.

Framingham Public Schools and the Framingham School Committee announced a new scholarship for local students with physical disabilities. The award, named the Karen Foran Dempsey Scholarship, honors an active School Committee member who had arthritis and was an outspoken disability advocate. Mrs. Dempsey died suddenly on Dec. 24, 2020, according to her obituary. The scholarship is intended to help any Framingham High student with a physical disability pay for their post-secondary education in any field, including trade school or culinary school. Those interested in contributing can use the city’s donation system or write a check to “The Karen Dempsey Scholarship” and mail it to the Framingham City Treasurer’s office, 150 Concord St., Room 111, Framingham, MA 01702.

SOUTH

North Easton Savings Bank donated $1,000 to local nonprofit Raising Multicultural Kids. The gift will help the organization achieve its goal of increasing cultural competency and empowering social justice action in predominantly white neighborhoods by engaging with schools, citizens, and educational experts. “An understanding and appreciation of cultural diversity brings us all closer together,” said Rich Spencer, the bank’s president and CEO. “We applaud and admire Raising Multicultural Kids for the important work it is doing today and for future generations.”

The Milton Public Library is hosting a talk with WCVB host Ted Reinstein about people who overcame difficult odds to live a successful life. The program, titled “Fighting Back: New England Underdogs” will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. and is free to attend but requires registration. Those interested can register online at tinyurl.com/y5h8u7xz.

Diana Bravo can be reached at diana.bravo@globe.com.