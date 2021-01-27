FBI has identified 400 suspects in riot at Capitol, prosecutors say; 135 people under arrest

He also said authorities have received more than 200,000 digital media tips from the public.

Steven D’Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington, D.C., field office, provided the tallies in a press call with reporters, according to a transcript posted to the agency’s website.

The FBI has arrested about 135 people who were allegedly in the Trump-inspired mob that violently stormed the US Capitol on Jan. 6 — a harrowing episode that killed at least five people including a police officer — and identified more than 400 suspects to date, the bureau said Tuesday.

“Some of you have recognized that this was such an egregious incident that you have turned in your own friends and family members,” D’Antuono said. “We know that those decisions are often painful — but you picked up the phone because it was the right thing to do. We are grateful you made that choice. America is grateful you made that choice.”

He said the bloody Capitol siege was without precedent in contemporary American history.

“What happened at the Capitol on January 6 has not occurred in over 200 years,” D’Antuono said. “We owe it to the American people to find out how and why it did. We are committed to seeing this through. ... We will get to the bottom of this. The American people, and this country, deserve no less.”

The violence was preceded on Jan. 6 by a rally in which Donald Trump urged his followers to walk to the Capitol and “fight like hell” in an effort to disrupt the certification of then President-elect Joe Biden’s November electoral victory.

The mob overwhelmed Capitol police standing guard outside the building and smashed windows as they made their way inside, where Officer Brian D. Sicknick was viciously attacked by rioters and later succumbed to his injuries.

Members of Congress had to halt the certification process as they were whisked away to safety, and Biden’s victory was ultimately certified early the next morning. He was inaugurated as 46th president last week, in a scaled down ceremony heavily protected by National Guard personnel and law enforcement.

“Not only are we focused on finding those who breached the Capitol, damaged the building, or stole government property but we are also looking to find those who violently assaulted the law enforcement officers who were trying to protect the Capitol and prevent the disruption of our democratic process,” D’Antuono said Tuesday.

He also reiterated that authorities are offering a $75,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and prosecution of whoever left pipe bombs on Jan. 6 outside the Republican and Democratic national committee buildings.

The investigation remains very much active, he added.

“We continue to seek the public’s help in identifying additional perpetrators of these heinous acts,” D’Antuono said. “You can see photos of additional suspects and help us find them by viewing our Seeking Information posters at fbi.gov.”

He said members of the public who have tips “no matter how small” should call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.

Separately Wednesday, the FBI tweeted out photos of several more suspects wanted for allegedly making “unlawful entry into the US Capitol on January 6th.”

The bureau has tweeted out such advisories frequently in the aftermath of the siege.

“We’ve been here before,” D’Antuono said Tuesday. “The FBI, and the Washington Field Office in particular, has led major complex investigations—including the terrorist attack on the Pentagon on 9/11, the D.C. sniper case, and the Navy Yard shooting, to name just a few.”

He conceded, however, that the Capitol case stands out for its magnitude and the number of suspects.

“My pledge to anyone listening to this is that the FBI will carry out the investigative process with rigor and due diligence, following the facts and following the evidence wherever it takes us,” he said.

A running list of alleged Capitol rioters charged by federal prosecutors in Washington D.C. listed 137 defendants Tuesday morning.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.