Former Central Falls Mayor James Diossa takes job at Brown University

Diossa, 35, who just concluded eight years as mayor of Central Falls , began working on Monday for the Policy Lab, and the position has a six-month term, Brown spokesman Brian Clark said.

Diossa had been considered one of the main contenders to succeed Lieutenant Governor Daniel J. McKee once he replaces Governor Gina M. Raimondo, who has been nominated by President Joe Biden to be the Secretary of Commerce. McKee expects to be able to name his own successor.

PROVIDENCE — Former Central Falls Mayor James A. Diossa began working this week as senior adviser at Brown University’s Policy Lab – a move that could take him out of the running for lieutenant governor.

Advertisement

“As senior adviser, I will work closely with The Policy Lab Director, David Yokum, and senior staff to provide strategic advice on The Policy Lab’s engagement with state and local government partners at a high level,” Diossa said in a statement.

“I will provide general thought partnership on prospective projects, in particular, assessing and revising a proposal for a statewide municipal student internship program to support Rhode Island’s recovery from COVID-19 and undertaking exploratory conversations with an array of prospective partners to refine this proposal and identify sources of philanthropic support,” he said.

Launched in 2019, the Policy Lab “brings together experts from government, universities, and community organizations to collaborate on research tailored to inform decisions about how to improve policies and programs across the state,” according to the university website.

The Policy Lab has offices at the Wexford Innovation Center at 225 Dyer St., in Providence. Clark declined to say how much Diossa is being paid.

Earlier this week, Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt removed her name from contention for the lieutenant governor’s position.

“Though I feel incredibly honored to have been thought of for the lieutenant governor position, I do not feel this is the right time for me to consider anything but devoting my efforts to being Mayor of Woonsocket, the city that I love,” Baldelli-Hunt said in a statement.

Advertisement





Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.