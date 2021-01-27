Funeral services planned for Air Force Reserve master sergeant from Longmeadow who died unexpectedly

An Air Force Reserve master sergeant who lived in East Longmeadow will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Scott Blais, 47, died of natural causes during a regularly scheduled training mission at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii, according to a post on the Westover Air Reserve Base’s Facebook page.

A native of Massena, N.Y., Blais served honorably for 12 years in the United States Marine Corps and then enlisted full-time in the Air Force Reserve at Westover Air Reserve Base where he worked as a flight engineer with the 337th Airlift Squadron, according to his obituary.