Funeral services planned for Air Force Reserve master sergeant from Longmeadow who died unexpectedly

An Air Force Reserve master sergeant who lived in East Longmeadow will be laid to rest on Saturday.
Scott Blais, 47, died of natural causes during a regularly scheduled training mission at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii, according to a post on the Westover Air Reserve Base’s Facebook page.
A native of Massena, N.Y., Blais served honorably for 12 years in the United States Marine Corps and then enlisted full-time in the Air Force Reserve at Westover Air Reserve Base where he worked as a flight engineer with the 337th Airlift Squadron, according to his obituary.
Advertisement
“Scott was a great dad who was devoted to his two children, as well as a loving husband to his wife Erin,” the obituary stated. “He was an Ohio State football fan (go Bucks), Montreal Canadiens hockey fan (even if he DID go to Bruins games once a year) and by all accounts never met a beer he didn’t like. Scott also had a deep passion for aviation, from watching anything and everything that flew overhead to making air museums across the country a part of family vacations, aviation was truly in his blood.”
The public is invited to honor Blais on Thursday by standing along the procession route from Bradley International Airport when he arrives home starting at approximately 4:30 p.m., the obituary states. Family and friends are welcome to attend a walk through visitation on Fridayfrom 3 to 7 p.m. at the Forastiere Smith Funeral Home at 220 North Main St. in East Longmeadow. A funeral Mass will be said at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Michael’s Church in East Longmeadow.
It is with deep sadness we announce the death of one of our own, Master Sgt. Scott W. Blais, due to natural causes. ...Posted by Westover Air Reserve Base on Monday, January 18, 2021
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.