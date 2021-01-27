‘It’s a big day for Boston every day’: Canton native Gina McCarthy had the perfect response when introduced at a White House briefing

“A big day for Boston in the briefing room,” Psaki said, drawing light laughter from the crowd as she noted Kerry and McCarthy’s close ties to the Boston area.

On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki introduced former Secretary of State John Kerry and McCarthy — a Canton native and the White House climate advisor — at a press briefing on President Joe Biden’s climate change initiatives.

If Boston ever needs to change its official motto or drum up a marketing campaign, they might look to Gina McCarthy for inspiration.

As McCarthy approached the lectern, she delivered a deadpan response without missing a beat: “It’s a big day for Boston every day.”

A clip of the exchange quickly went viral, with many praising McCarthy for her witty homage to Boston’s national influence.

“Big Boston energy,” and “Peak Boston energy,” people said in tweets that included the video.

Another said, “i willlll need this tattooed on me.”

Someone else suggested that the one-liner could be included in a future commercial for Samuel Adams beer, while others said it should be displayed on a T-shirt or possibly in a Boston-based film.

“Ben Affleck somewhere fuming that they stole the tag line for his next movie,” one person wrote.

As the video of McCarthy’s remark made the rounds online, elected officials weighed in, tipping their hat to McCarthy’s role in the Biden administration.

“And it’s a good day to have Gina McCarthy and John Kerry in the White House,” tweeted Senator Ed Markey. US Representative Katherine Clark agreed: “Big day for Boston. Big day for climate action.”

McCarthy, who led the Environmental Protection Agency under President Barack Obama, went on to highlight ways the Biden administration plans to combat the devastating effects of climate change.

“Today, for me, is a very good day,” she said. “Just one week into his administration, President Biden is continuing to move us forward at the breadth and the pace that climate science demands.”

McCarthy and Kerry — Biden’s pick for international climate czar and a former Massachusetts senator — are hardly the only two White House figures with local roots.

The new administration has tapped a slew of locals, including Eric Lander, founding director of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard; and Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh, Biden’s nominee for labor secretary.

Shannon Larson of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.