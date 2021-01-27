A long night of waiting for Mass. residents trying to be among the first of those 75 and over to get a vaccination appointment

The scramble began right as the clock struck 12 a.m. and appointments seemed to evaporate the moment they were posted.

Syracuse University student Ghael Fobes was among the lucky ones. Logging on right at midnight when some vaccination sites first opened sign ups for Massachusetts residents over 75, he managed to snag appointments for his grandparents in Shelbourne, signing up for open slots at a local CVS.

“What a disaster!!!!” Monica Nelson, a retired nurse from Newburyport e-mailed the Globe. Nelson spent two hours trying to get her 75-year-old husband a slot with no luck.

The state officially embarked on Phase 2 of its COVID-19 vaccination program on Wednesday, extending eligibility to people 75 and older — the population most devastated by the coronavirus. The approximately 450,000 people in the age cohort are now supposed to be able to register for appointments at scores of immunization sites across the state, with the first shots being administered on Monday.

With registrations largely available online through each provider’s own system, some raced to be among the first to click. They refreshed webpages, tested every link they could find and waited (and waited) for hours, often to no avail.

Readers detailed a lack of available appointments, out-of-date information pages insisting the state was still in Phase 1, and glitchy websites that had them on hold for a half-hour or more, only to be informed that no time slots were open.

It was unclear early Wednesday morning whether the widespread issues were due to a delayed start-up time for some signups, or if there were more serious underlying problems with the rollout. Many wrote that the most frustrating part of the process was the lack of information from state officials on when, exactly, they could try to schedule an appointment.

“This is so stupid, frustrating...,” wrote one Globe reader, who — along with her sister — tried to book an appointment for their 93-year-old mother at a Stop & Shop site and then a Walgreens location. After being in a queue for more than an hour, neither was able to do so.

“The system is not well-thought-out nationally or locally,” the reader wrote. “Obviously there has to be rules, but there should be room for exceptions.”

At least one pharmacy, CVS, did make appointments available at midnight, but they filled up at a lightning-fast pace. When every location — Fall River, Greenfield, Hanover, Revere, Newton, Salem, South Yarmouth, and Wayland — was checked for availability at 1 a.m., all time slots in every pharmacy were fully booked.

After a Globe reporter tried out every available Stop & Shop location early Wednesday morning — of which there were at least a dozen, from North Adams to West Springfield — the only message received was: “There are no locations with available appointments within 30 miles.”

A similar lack of success was encountered with CIC Health, which manages vaccine administration at Gillette Stadium — the state’s first mass vaccination site — which as of Wednesday morning at 7 a.m. still indicated that it was only allowing those who fit under Phase 1 of the state’s vaccine distribution plan to sign up for an appointment.

By 6 a.m. Wednesday, www.maimmunizations.org — which provides access to a number of clinics throughout the state — began opening up vaccination appointments for those in Phase 2. But searches of multiples sites that the state said seniors would be eligible to get the shots — among them a location in Needham, Northampton, and Norwood — found that the descriptions for the locations still said only those under Phase 1 could sign up.

Another reader, who asked only to be identified by her initials, G.P., wrote in from Athens, Greece. She expressed utter befuddlement with the apparent lack of structure and clear communication from state officials in comparison to how the process was running in the European country.

She and her sister, who lives in Massachusetts, were among those who tested out the various sites to sign up their 85-year-old mother (also in Massachusetts) for a vaccination appointment. When her sister went to bed after midnight stateside, she resumed the task.

“It would have been very helpful if they could have announced when their websites will be updated,” G.P. wrote. “I can’t believe that Greece can figure out this whole process and in the US, in Mass., it seems so confusing and unorganized.”

Among the many tales of frustration, however, a few did get the slots they were looking for. Ghael Fobes, the Syracuse student who managed to book appointments for his grandparents called the process “seamless.”

He was ready at midnight with four tabs open on his computer in case he ran into any issues trying to get appointments set up.

“I’ve booked tickets to Shawn Mendes that were more difficult to get than this,” he said.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.