New bicycle, pedestrian access planned for Hammond Pond Parkway in Newton

The state is moving ahead with plans to create a new, shared-use bicycle and pedestrian path along a roughly mile-long stretch of Hammond Pond Parkway in Newton.
The estimated $6.5 million project, which is due to begin construction in spring 2022, would stretch from Beacon Street to the driveway of the The Shops at Chestnut Hill near the Route 9 bridge, according to the Department of Conservation and Recreation.
The parkway currently passes through state and locally owned conservation land, and officials during a public virtual meeting Jan. 21 highlighted the improved access for people traveling on foot and by bike in the area.
“One of the exciting things about this project is that it goes through a lot of conservation land. So its an opportunity to create access to an extensive trail network,” said Dan Driscoll, the department’s director of Green Transportation.
The project would narrow the existing roadway to accommodate a 12-foot paved path along the western side of the street, according to the department.
The project would also incorporate a landscape buffer between the path and the roadway, as well as intersection improvements at Beacon Street.
The state is encouraging the public to submit comments through the state website, through Tuesday, Feb. 28.
