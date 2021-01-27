New bicycle, pedestrian access planned for Hammond Pond Parkway in Newton

The state is moving ahead with plans to create a new, shared-use bicycle and pedestrian path along a roughly mile-long stretch of Hammond Pond Parkway in Newton.

The estimated $6.5 million project, which is due to begin construction in spring 2022, would stretch from Beacon Street to the driveway of the The Shops at Chestnut Hill near the Route 9 bridge, according to the Department of Conservation and Recreation.

The parkway currently passes through state and locally owned conservation land, and officials during a public virtual meeting Jan. 21 highlighted the improved access for people traveling on foot and by bike in the area.