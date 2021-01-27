One person suffers ‘potentially fatal injury’ in I-93 crash near Woburn-Reading line

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after an incident involving two vehicles at the Exit 37A off-ramp near the Woburn-Reading town line, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers responded to the scene about 10 p.m. at the off-ramp that connects I-93 south to I-95 north, State Police said in a statement late Tuesday night.

They first found a car with heavy rear-end damage, and then a second vehicle that had gone off the road into the cloverleaf area off the inside shoulder of the ramp.