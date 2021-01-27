fb-pixel Skip to main content

One person suffers ‘potentially fatal injury’ in I-93 crash near Woburn-Reading line

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated January 27, 2021, 59 minutes ago

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after an incident involving two vehicles at the Exit 37A off-ramp near the Woburn-Reading town line, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers responded to the scene about 10 p.m. at the off-ramp that connects I-93 south to I-95 north, State Police said in a statement late Tuesday night.

They first found a car with heavy rear-end damage, and then a second vehicle that had gone off the road into the cloverleaf area off the inside shoulder of the ramp.

A person in the second vehicle suffered a “potentially fatal injury” and was taken by ambulance to Lahey Hospital in Burlington, according to the statement. A trooper was performing emergency first aid while waiting for fire department personnel and EMS workers to arrive, State Police said.

The ramp at Exit 37A connecting I-93 south to I-95 north was closed as one of the vehicles had knocked down a light pole, blocking it.

No further information was immediately available, including about anyone else involved in the incident.

