One person suffers ‘potentially fatal injury’ in I-93 crash near Woburn-Reading line

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after an incident involving two vehicles at the Exit 37A off-ramp near the Woburn-Reading town line, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Troopers responded to the scene about 10 p.m. at the off-ramp that connects I-93 south to I-95 north, State Police said in a statement late Tuesday night.
They first found a car with heavy rear-end damage, and then a second vehicle that had gone off the road into the cloverleaf area off the inside shoulder of the ramp.
A person in the second vehicle suffered a “potentially fatal injury” and was taken by ambulance to Lahey Hospital in Burlington, according to the statement. A trooper was performing emergency first aid while waiting for fire department personnel and EMS workers to arrive, State Police said.
The ramp at Exit 37A connecting I-93 south to I-95 north was closed as one of the vehicles had knocked down a light pole, blocking it.
No further information was immediately available, including about anyone else involved in the incident.
