Orange man, 29, arrested for allegedly stabbing 71-year-old woman

James Gonzalez, who lives in Orange, was arraigned in Orange District Court Tuesday, the district attorney said in a second statement released Tuesday evening.

The woman, who was not identified, was taken to a Worcester hospital and is expected to survive, Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan said in a statement on Tuesday.

A 29-year-old man was arraigned Tuesday after allegedly stabbing a 71-year-old woman in her home in Orange Monday afternoon, according to the Northwestern district attorney.

Gonzalez was not physically present during the arraignment due to questions related to his competency and concerns over COVID-19, the statement said.

He was ordered committed to Bridgewater State Hospital for further evaluation regarding competency and criminal responsibility, the statement said.

“The defendant is held without right to bail and the Commonwealth has reserved the right to argue for 58A detention when he is returned to court,” the statement said.

The motive for the attack was under investigation.

His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 12, the statement said.

Gonzalez faces charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60, armed assault to murder a person over 60, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, the statement said.

