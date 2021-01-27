Salem to add six electric vehicle charging stations with state grant

Salem is installing six new electric vehicle charging stations as a result of new state funding.

With the $76,872 grant, awarded through the Green Communities program and additional funding from National Grid, the city recently installed three ChargePoint stations at Salem High School’s Salerno Automotive Technical Center, and plans to install three others shortly at Forest River Park. Each station has two ports.

Initially, use of the stations is free, but in the future there will be a $2-per-hour fee to cover operating and maintenance costs. The new stations join existing ones the city maintains at five other locations.