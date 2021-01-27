Snow totals: Here’s how much snow fell across Massachusetts

Here’s a look at how much has snow accumulated in your Mass. city or town during the scattered snow showers on Tuesday and Wednesday so far, according to the National Weather Service.
The following numbers (reported in inches) were last updated around 4:00 a.m., according to the weather service.
Barnstable County:
East Sandwich: 3.6 — 10:30 p.m.
Barnstable: 3.6 — 9:19 p.m.
South Dennis: 3.5 — 10:16 p.m.
East Harwich: 3.5 — 10:34 p.m.
West Harwich: 3.5 — 10:35 p.m.
Bourne: 3.5 — 10:48 p.m.
Harwich: 3.5 — 10:05 p.m.
Brewster: 2.5 — 10:03 p.m.
Cotuit: 2.5 — 6:30 p.m.
Sandwich: 2.2 — 8:26 p.m.
Falmouth: 2.0 — 6:47 p.m.
Bristol County:
Dighton: 3.5 — 10:26 p.m.
Fairhaven: 3.4 — 10:03 p.m.
Rehoboth: 3.3 — 10:02 p.m.
North Dighton: 3.2 — 9:38 p.m.
Taunton: 3.1 — 9:02 p.m.
Somerset: 3.0 — 7:59 p.m.
Boston/Norton: 3.0 — 10:00 p.m.
Acushnet: 3.0 — 9:51 p.m.
Attleboro: 3.0 — 8:38 p.m.
Norton: 2.5 — 8:00 p.m.
East Taunton: 2.0 — 7:31 p.m.
New Bedford: 2.0 — 6:24 p.m.
Essex County:
Haverhill: 3.5 — 10:34 p.m.
Gloucester: 3.0 — 9:58 p.m.
Saugus: 3.0 — 9:16 p.m.
Ipswich: 2.0 — 9:53 p.m.
Franklin County:
Leyden: 5.0 — 8:30 p.m.
Greenfield: 4.2 — 9:11 p.m.
New Salem: 3.8 — 11:17 p.m.
Heath: 3.5 — 7:03 p.m.
Hampden County:
West Springfield: 2.0 — 7:29 p.m.
Ludlow: 2.0 — 7:15 p.m.
Springfield: 2.0 — 7:10 p.m.
Monson: 2.0 — 8:25 p.m.
Hampshire County:
North Amherst: 3.8 — 7:19 p.m.
Westhampton: 3.0 — 8:14 p.m.
Chesterfield: 3.0 — 5:14 p.m.
Easthampton: 2.8 — 10:30 p.m.
South Hadley: 2.0 — 10:38 p.m.
Amherst Center: 2.0 — 8:00 p.m.
Middlesex County:
Townsend: 4.1 — 9:42 p.m.
Cambridge: 4.0 — 9:52 p.m.
West Newton: 3.9 — 9:29 p.m.
Pepperell: 3.7 — 10:20 p.m.
Acton: 3.7 — 8:50 p.m.
Framingham: 3.5 — 7:46 p.m.
Stow: 3.5 — 7:55 p.m.
Natick: 3.5 — 8:34 p.m.
East Acton: 3.5 — 8:52 p.m.
Westford: 3.5 — 9:30 p.m.
Littleton: 3.4 — 9:10 p.m.
West Townsend: 3.2 — 9:16 p.m.
Dracut: 3.2 — 1:03 a.m.
Lexington: 3.1 — 9:01 p.m.
Sudbury: 3.0 — 12:01 a.m.
Tewksbury: 3.0 — 8:47 p.m.
Wilmington: 3.0 — 12:02 a.m.
Waltham: 3.0 — 9:56 p.m.
Tyngsboro: 3.0 — 9:13 p.m.
North Reading: 2.5 — 2:00 a.m.
Hopkinton: 2.5 — 8:07 p.m.
Norfolk County:
Sharon: 3.1 — 10:15 p.m.
Milton: 3.0 — 9:56 p.m.
Randolph: 2.7 — 10:39 p.m.
Foxborough: 2.5 — 8:40 p.m.
South Weymouth: 2.3 — 10:52 p.m.
Quincy: 2.2 — 10:07 p.m.
Plymouth County:
Marion: 4.0 — 10:58 p.m.
Rockland: 3.9 — 10:33 p.m.
Kingston: 3.6 — 9:42 p.m.
Plymouth: 3.5 — 10:05 p.m.
Wareham: 3.2 — 9:33 p.m.
Whitman: 3.1 — 10:56 p.m.
Lakeville: 3.0 — 10:29 p.m.
Duxbury: 2.8 — 8:40 p.m.
Scituate: 2.5 — 11:14 p.m.
Suffolk County:
Logan Airport: 3.6 — 11:55 p.m.
Allston: 3.0 — 7:56 p.m.
Charlestown: 3.0 — 10:01 p.m.
Dorchester: 3.0 — 947 p.m.
Worcester County:
Sterling: 4.8 — 9:17 p.m.
New Braintree — 4.7 10:10 p.m.
Boylston — 4.6 8:59 p.m.
Holden — 4.5 8:24 p.m.
Fitchburg — 4.3 9:44 p.m.
Fitchburg — 4.2 7:52 p.m.
Lunenburg — 4.1 7:45 p.m.
Harvard — 4.0 9:52 p.m.
Grafton — 4.0 9:15 p.m.
Lancaster — 4.0 8:08 p.m.
Westborough — 3.9 9:54 p.m.
Worcester — 3.8 11:24 p.m.
Leominster — 3.7 7:23 p.m.
Northborough — 3.6 8:53 p.m.
East Templeton — 3.5 8:18 p.m.
Worcester — 3.3 7:40 p.m.
Shrewsbury — 3.3 8:51 p.m.
Auburn — 3.0 9:08 p.m.
Auburn — 3.0 9:00 p.m.
North Ashburn — 3.0 6:34 p.m.
Milford — 2.9 9:48 p.m.
West Warren — 2.2 10:54 p.m.
Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.