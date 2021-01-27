Swans walking on ice prompt ‘wild goose chase’ in Framingham

A resident flying a drone over a Framingham pond spotted what he thought were footprints on ice Wednesday afternoon, prompting fire officials to launch a dive rescue operation.
Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said the department received a call from the resident around 1 p.m. indicating that someone may have fallen through the ice on Learned pond. But, upon heading out onto the water, firefighters discovered the cause of the footprints was actually a swan walking around on the ice, Dutcher said.
Dutcher said the rescue response was a precaution — and no swans or humans were harmed.
“It was kind of a wild goose chase after the swan,” he said. “But there was no danger to the swan.”
Assistant Chief John Schultz said the swan fell through the ice into the water and was struggling to get out.
Incidents like this are fairly common and firefighters always launch a full fledged rescue—two fire engines, two boats, and a ladder—as a precaution, Schultz said.
The department has chalked the incident up to a “glorified training exercise,” Schultz said.
Westport firefighters also rescued an injured swan from the icy Westport river Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the department
.
