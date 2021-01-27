Swans walking on ice prompt ‘wild goose chase’ in Framingham

A resident flying a drone over a Framingham pond spotted what he thought were footprints on ice Wednesday afternoon, prompting fire officials to launch a dive rescue operation.

Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said the department received a call from the resident around 1 p.m. indicating that someone may have fallen through the ice on Learned pond. But, upon heading out onto the water, firefighters discovered the cause of the footprints was actually a swan walking around on the ice, Dutcher said.

Dutcher said the rescue response was a precaution — and no swans or humans were harmed.