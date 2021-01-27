World War II era munitions found in Norfolk home; detonated safely

At 3:26 p.m. Tuesday Norfolk police received a request from a resident who wanted to turn in old ammunition, Norfolk police wrote in a Facebook post. Upon responding to the request, Sergeant Eric Van Ness discovered charges and munitions, not just ammunition, in the basement. Van Ness took photos of the items which were sent to the State Police bomb squad, according to police.

Five World War II era ammunition containers were safely disposed of after they were discovered in a Norfolk resident’s basement Tuesday, police said.

The exploded ordnance appeared to date back to World War II, police said.

The ordnance had been in the family’s basement since the 1960′s, Lieutenant Robert Shannon said. The resident’s deceased father served in the national guard and used munitions to blow up bridges, according to Shannon.

State Police responded to the area of the Department of Public Works yard, which had been closed off by Norfolk first responders, and safely disposed of the items, fire officials said. Shannon said the items were detonated in a pit.

State Police conducted a controlled demolition of the live ordnance, according to spokesman David Procopio.

Shannon said the department treats all calls about munitions as if they are live.

Van Ness determined the munitions were too dangerous for untrained personnel to dispose of, which is why Norfolk police contacted the state, Shannon said.

No one was injured in the incident, Shannon said.

“Everyone went home safe and sound,” he said.

It was just the third time in Shannon’s 35-year-career that Norfolk police have dealt with unexploded ordnances.

In 2018, State Police detonated an unexploded shell on a beach in Dennis.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on twitter @charliemckenna9.

