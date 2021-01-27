Are you 75 or older? Here’s how to get signed up for the vaccine

Registration opened up at midnight Wednesday as part of Phase 2 of the state’s vaccination distribution timeline. Eligible residents under the current plan include those over 75, while individuals 65 and over and individuals with two or more comorbidities as well as early education and K-12 and other essential service workers, although also considered part of Phase 2, are not yet eligible. Individuals 65 and over with one or more comorbidity are also part of Phase 2 of the vaccination plan, but aren’t yet eligible to register for vaccines at this time.

Massachusetts residents 75 and over can now register for appointments at scores of COVID-19 immunization sites across the state as part of a vaccination plan that will rollout the first shots for this age cohort, approximately 450,000 people, beginning Monday.

Advertisement

All vaccination locations, which can be viewed at https://www.mass.gov/covid-19-vaccine, require appointments, and individuals must present proof of eligibility to receive the vaccine. The website doesn’t offer a single schedule form but instead links to signup pages at each location. The vaccine requires two doses that must be received at the same location, according to state officials. The state also notes that it may take several weeks to secure an appointment, and additional appointments will become available as more vaccine supply arrives.

As many individuals within this demographic may lack Internet access or are uncomfortable with computers, some might be wondering how to get themselves or loved ones signed up for the vaccine. Here’s a step-by-step look at that process.

Step 1

Visit this link to see at the map of vaccination locations, or look at the embed below:

Click on the icon with an arrow in the top left of the map to view a list of locations. Click on map pins for hours, contact information, and sign up details.

Advertisement

Map legend:

Red star: Mass vaccination sites (high volume, large venue sites)

Green star: General vaccination sites (healthcare locations)

Blue star: General vaccination sites (pharmacy/grocery locations)

Yellow star: Local vaccination sites (open to select cities or towns)

Step 2

After you pick a site, visit the subsequent website that will prompt you with its own set of instructions on how to make an appointment. The state DPH notes that if individuals live in an eligible public or private affordable low income senior housing, there may be an onsite clinic being planned, and that more information will be presented once available.

Step 3

Fill out a self attestation form, and be ready to present it at your appointment. The attestation form is used to demonstrate individuals are eligible for the vaccine. The form is only available for individuals 75 and over once Phase 2 is activated, which is at midnight Wednesday. The form asks individuals to identify which priority group he or she belongs to. It can be filled out online or filled out and printed as a PDF. On the day of your appointment, either show the confirmation email or bring the printed PDF. The attestation can also be done verbally or in writing at the vaccination site, according to the DPH.

Step 4

On the day of your appointment, vaccination sites will likely ask for an insurance card or identification card upon arrival. While the vaccination is free whether or not you have insurance, the state asks that residents bring along their insurance information if they have it. The state also asks that individuals present an identification card that includes residents’ names and titles. Employer-issued or government-issued identification cards, as well as recent paystubs, suffice.

Advertisement

You will not need to provide a social security card or government-issued identification to receive the vaccine. According to the DPH, you will “never” be asked for a credit card number to make an appointment.

If individuals need assistance scheduling an appointment, the state recommends contacting the Local Council on Aging or Senior Center or Regional Aging Services Access Points. Additional information regarding vaccination options will be released as they become available.





Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.